COVID patient dies as new cases creep back up

(CNS): An elderly unvaccinated patient with COVID-19 has died in hospital, Public Health officials confirmed yesterday, bringing the death toll in the Cayman Islands since the start of the pandemic to 25.

Although just two other patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 were still in hospital Wednesday, the spread of the virus appear to be increasing again this week, with almost 100 new reported cases on Tuesday and Wednesday, including another three on the Sister Islands.

While there are an estimated 465 active cases, indications on social media about increased infections in schools suggest that the true number could be much higher, possibly as a result of the Omicron BA2 variant, which is the most infectious strain to date.

Public Health officials said that indepth analysis of genome-sequencing of local positive samples since the beginning of the year is currently being carried out to provide a clearer picture of the predominant variants currently circulating in Cayman.

“This will help inform the need for and timing of an additional ‘spring booster’ for over 75s and other at-risk groups,” officials stated in the latest official situation report reflecting the COVID statistic between the 13 and 19 March.

Last week’s case numbers increased only by two cases on the previous week and the positivity rate from tests carried out was 17.6%, with a daily average of 30 cases.

Meanwhile, the booster numbers inched up to 40% of the population, while 400 kids between 5 and 11 have now had a shot.