COVID patient dies as new cases creep back up
(CNS): An elderly unvaccinated patient with COVID-19 has died in hospital, Public Health officials confirmed yesterday, bringing the death toll in the Cayman Islands since the start of the pandemic to 25.
Although just two other patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 were still in hospital Wednesday, the spread of the virus appear to be increasing again this week, with almost 100 new reported cases on Tuesday and Wednesday, including another three on the Sister Islands.
While there are an estimated 465 active cases, indications on social media about increased infections in schools suggest that the true number could be much higher, possibly as a result of the Omicron BA2 variant, which is the most infectious strain to date.
Public Health officials said that indepth analysis of genome-sequencing of local positive samples since the beginning of the year is currently being carried out to provide a clearer picture of the predominant variants currently circulating in Cayman.
“This will help inform the need for and timing of an additional ‘spring booster’ for over 75s and other at-risk groups,” officials stated in the latest official situation report reflecting the COVID statistic between the 13 and 19 March.
Last week’s case numbers increased only by two cases on the previous week and the positivity rate from tests carried out was 17.6%, with a daily average of 30 cases.
Meanwhile, the booster numbers inched up to 40% of the population, while 400 kids between 5 and 11 have now had a shot.
See the latest weekly situational report in the CNS Library.
I have an at risk senior member of my family that refuses to be vaccinated, and believes in the anti-vaccination conspiracy. They send me garbage from Facebook almost daily. What can we do? Lock up everyone to protect him? That is unreasonable. Life is full of choices. You make yours I will make mine. But do not force me to have no life, because you believe your opinion is more valid.
Another tragedy for a Caymanian family.
Covid levels are rising again in the countries that send tourists to Cayman. Levels of immunity drop over time particularly among those over 65. No amount of local gene sequencing will change that. The UK, Australia and Singapore are all recommending second boosters for at risk people. It is obvious that we should be doing the same.
Pfizer’s oral antiviral treatment is much more effective at saving lives than masking children in schools or PCR testing every individual who already knows they are positive for Covid.
If we want to save lives, can the health minister please bring in some antiviral treatments?
I wish the news outlets would stop trying to scare us with reporting on numbers of cases. It’s like reporting on the number of people with the common cold or flu. Unmask all of us. NOW. Including our kids. Enough is enough!
I’ll bet most of Tuesday’s reported cases were from the Irish Green party at the Ritz. 500 ppl inside not wearing masks or taking LFT for attendance. Events like this should be in our beautiful outdoors not a putrid function room. We have to live with this virus but we do not have to be reckless either.
LFTing is easy and polite thing to do.
very irresponsible of the organisers and the attendees. Why am I not surprised though
Sometimes I feel that we are the guinea pigs in a science experiment. Covid numbers are rising in Europe and N. America again in large part due to the Omicron variant BA2. We have thousands of people arriving from N. America and Europe every week and as a direct result it is inevitable that Covid numbers and hospitalizations will rise as the majority of at risk people got their first boosters 5 – 6 months ago and their immunity is waning. However, rather than permitting/encouraging at risk patients to get the second booster in order to keep hospitalizations down, it seems that somebody has come to a decision to allow some percentage of the population to get sick before releasing the second booster. That makes no sense.
Bermuda is boosting over 65’s – those at risk. Not pushing vaccinations for children.
What is wrong with our government? Still ‘following the science’?
No where else in the world requires exit PCR testing. What is wrong with our government? Still ‘following the science’?
Pray tell us who is giving you your scientific data? Where is it published? Not in any of the scientific journals.
The first three words of the article are the only ones worth reading.
First two.
Numbers are definitely understated. People are not reporting as the “non-Exit” protocols are out of line with the risk.
Most people who test positive on a LFT are quietly waiting things out at home (in breach of the regulations) but if you report to HSA you risk a minimum of 7days before official release and the dreaded PCR test could keep you under house arrest for several weeks if you are unlucky.
This is hard to get your head around when PACT has invited 1,000s of untested and uncontrolled cruise shippers to our shores daily.
Plus if we look to UK guidance it is substantially more reasonable given where we are with this now:
https://www.bbc.com/news/explainers-52530518
said it before… no-one who is relatively healthy, under 70, who is vaxxed, will die from covid.
get vaxxed.
Similarly, any primary contacts of elderly vulnerable, whether vaxed or not, should be LFTing themselves before showing up at their door. A minimum courtesy right now.
A “vaccine” prevents you from catching the virus/disease. This shot is useless.