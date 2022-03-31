Cost of living pain reflected in ESO report

(CNS): The Economics and Statistics Office has released the cost of living statistics for 2021, which reflects the pain that everyone has been feeling with the soaring cost of living. While the average annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 3.3% across the whole year compared to 2021, that disguises the much greater impact inflation was having by the time the year drew to a close. By the final quarter the CPI was up 7.6%, with prices rising in all the categories that the ESO measures.

As members of the public are all too well aware, there were significant increases throughout the year in the cost of everything, from food to fuel. However, a major problem for Cayman is that private sector wages are not increasing and they do not have the protection of cost of living allowances as paid in the public sector.

The minimum wage has remained at CI$6, the rate it was when it was introduced more than six years ago, while just a glance at local job vacancies shows very little upward trends in pay for ordinary workers.

But during the last three months of the year, the cost of transport recorded the highest average price movement in the CPI basket at 14.6%, largely due to the 27.6% increase in the cost of fuel. In other words, no matter how much people earn, it is now costing them that much more just to get to work.

Housing and utilities were also costing people 11.5% more in the fourth quarter of 2021 than the previous year, with electricity up by 26.5%, water supply by more than 13% and rents by over 5%.

Food price hikes were also reflected in the report, but the numbers fall far short of the reality, given the erratic nature of the supply chain at present and the constantly change prices at local grocery stores. According to the ESO, however, over the year the price of meat was up by 13.7%, vegetables by 10.8% and dairy by more than 9%.

While this report makes for painful reading, with the inflationary trend continuing, the CPI for the first quarter of this year is going to be even worse.

The ESO has also published the National Accounts Report and Balance of Payments reports for 2020, which show a fall in Cayman’s GDP after the local economy contracted by 5.7%. But that year was dramatically impacted by the local lockdowns and full border closures as well as the global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.