Cops shoot at escaping suspected ganja dealer

RCIPS Firearms Response Unit vehicles

(CNS): The RCIPS has revealed that last Wednesday one of their police officers shot at a car that was heading straight for the armed officer after a failed arrest in Bodden Town. Police later tracked down the 35-year-old man as well as the vehicle, which was burned out.

The suspect has since been charged with resisting a police officer, dangerous driving, attempted GBH, production of ganja, and possession of ganja with intent to supply. The use of the police gun has been reported to the Office of the Ombudsman.

According to a police press release, the incident happened on the afternoon of 2 March, when officers on patrol around Verneice Bodden Drive in Bodden Town approached a suspicious vehicle parked in the area. The driver, who was alone in the car, began to act aggressively and resisted the officers’ attempts to detain him, the police said. One officer sustained minor injuries during the incident.

The RCIPS said that the man drove at high speed towards the officers, “causing one of them to discharge a firearm towards the vehicle”. No injuries occurred as a result of the firearm being discharged and the suspect made his escape in the vehicle, which the police later found “in a burned-out state nearby”.

After the incident, the police searched the man’s home address and found an undisclosed quantity of ganja, along with seven ganja plants. The George Town man was located and arrested by officers later that day.

Police said that, as per protocol, the RCIPS has notified the Office of the Ombudsman and the use of the firearm is being reviewed by both parties as part of the larger ongoing investigation.