Cops raid cock-fighting venue in East End

Roosters found at the location

Spurs on one of the roosters found

Suspected illegal bar

(CNS): Police were confronted by an angry mob when they raided a cock-fighting venue in East End at the weekend. A 55-year-old man from the district has been arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja with intent to supply and other drug offences, as well as cruelty to animals relating to the cockfighting.

He was also warned for intended prosecution in relation to an illegal bar. As officers seized the roosters and shut down the bar, the crowd at the location became aggressive and more people joined the mob.

“For the safety of the officers involved and the members of the public, the officers departed the location with the items already seized and the man in custody,” the RCIPS said in a release about the raid.

The police had arrived at the location on John McLean Drive Sunday afternoon. They found what appeared to be the illegal sale of liquor and illegal cock-fighting matches underway.

The police searched the area and found cages with roosters and other chickens, some shaved and groomed and others wearing spurs, as well as two roosters in a fighting ring with injuries. Quantities of ganja in individual packages and items associated with cockfighting were recovered by the officers, who also seized a significant quantity of alcohol.

The Animal Welfare Unit with the Department of Agriculture arrived and recovered seventeen roosters believed to have been used in the fighting. A number of chickens that were not thought to have been used were left at the location but police said further investigations will be carried out in relation to these animals.

Just one man was arrested before the police departed in the face of the growing angry crowd. He has since been bailed by the police as investigations continue.