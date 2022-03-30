Cayman farm turtles reveal hope for biodiversity loss

Click to enlarge

(CNS): A collaborative research project into the green turtles that were released into the wild by what was at the time the Cayman Turtle Farm has shown that the accelerating biodiversity loss from global warming and other human activity could in some circumstances be assisted by the reintroduction of captive-bred animals.

The results, published in the journal Nature Communications, show the project here was successful in establishing new turtle populations that did not affect the fitness of wild turtles.

The study was led by experts Marta Pascual and Carlos Carreras, members of the Laboratory of Evolutionary Genetics of the Faculty of Biology and the Biodiversity Research Institute of the University of Barcelona (IRBio). The researchers analysed the impact of the original turtle farm programme that began 50 years ago and concluded that “where climate change undermines species survival, assisted colonisations could possibly be used as a conservation measure”.

But the scientists warned that such programmes must include thorough cost-benefit analyses, risk assessments, and long-term scientific monitoring. The study highlighted the things that need to be considered, including the risks of releasing captive-bred animals into the wild, including infectious diseases and the potential dangers of inbreeding.

Experts from the University of Exeter and the Cayman Islands Department of Environment also worked on the study, which could have implications for the future of other endangered species. The research found that the turtle release has helped to increase the number of nesting females over the last twenty years and Cayman now has a population of between 100 and 150 adult breeding females nesting on the beaches.

The captive green turtle population at the farm originated from adult and juvenile samples and from eggs collected from different and genetically diverse populations in the Atlantic. Pascual said the genetic origins for captive breeding in any species is important to avoid associated negative effects.

“Luckily, these negative phenomena were not seen in the first generations, but we cannot rule out the option of them appearing in upcoming generations,” she said relating to the turtles now breeding in local waters that came from the farm.

The researchers learned that 79.4% of the turtles in Little Cayman and 90.3% of those in Grand Cayman were related to the adults released in the early decades of the turtle farm programme and that the populations diverged quickly.

“The random effects of the genetic drift led to the genetic differentiation of the populations, despite having originated with the same reintroduction programme. Also, we did not detect any reintroduction-related adverse effect in the biological efficiency of the individuals in the new populations,” noted the researchers.

The scientists said the relative success of the turtle farm programme has shed light on using captive bred programmes for other long-lived, migratory and philopatric species when the degradation of the habitat endangers their survival, but it should not be a matter of first resort

For sea turtles, important considerations for captive breeding include animal husbandry and welfare concerns, the potential for disease transfer through the release of animals from an intensive rearing facility into the wild, high costs, and apparently low rates of recruitment into wild nesting populations.

The authors suggest that ex situ strategies should not replace but aid in situ conservation, and the latter should be considered as a conservation management priority before resorting to complicated, costly and controversial ex situ conservation strategies.