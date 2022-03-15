Cayman Brac’s COVID-19 cases still rising
(CNS): The number of cases of COVID-19 across the three Cayman Islands is falling overall but still rising on Cayman Brac. Sixteen of the 41 new cases reported to Public Health over the weekend were on the Brac, which has a population of just over 2,000. To date, there have been 631 COVID cases in total on the Sister Islands, almost all of them on the Brac.
But the number of cases on Grand Cayman and Little Cayman are continuing to decline, and the rolling average as of 14 March is down to just 27. Active cases across Cayman have now fallen to an estimated 458. Five patients are currently hospitalised for COVID-related causes, four of whom are unvaccinated.
Since the pandemic arrived here more than two years ago, Cayman has recorded around 20,250 cases in total among a population of around 70,000.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
See current vaccine and testing schedule
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
