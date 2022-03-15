Cayman Brac’s COVID-19 cases still rising

(CNS): The number of cases of COVID-19 across the three Cayman Islands is falling overall but still rising on Cayman Brac. Sixteen of the 41 new cases reported to Public Health over the weekend were on the Brac, which has a population of just over 2,000. To date, there have been 631 COVID cases in total on the Sister Islands, almost all of them on the Brac.

But the number of cases on Grand Cayman and Little Cayman are continuing to decline, and the rolling average as of 14 March is down to just 27. Active cases across Cayman have now fallen to an estimated 458. Five patients are currently hospitalised for COVID-related causes, four of whom are unvaccinated.

Since the pandemic arrived here more than two years ago, Cayman has recorded around 20,250 cases in total among a population of around 70,000.