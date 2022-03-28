Cabinet held for first time on Little Cayman

(L-R) Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose, Deputy Clerk of the Cabinet Davina Wilson, Deputy Premier Chris Saunders, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, Governor, Martyn Roper, Minister Kenneth Bryan, Premier Wayne Panton, Ministers Jay Ebanks and Sabrina Turner, Attorney General Samuel Bulgin, Ministers Andre Ebanks, Bernie Bush and Juliana O’Connor-Connolly

(CNS): Members of the government’s inner circle enjoyed a three-day trip to Little Cayman last week to host both a caucus and a Cabinet meeting on the island. The official government meeting has never been held in Little Cayman before and the political trip included a number of other social events for the delegation.

Governor Martyn Roper was included on the trip, as was Speaker McKeeva Bush, who attended to assess the possibility of hosting Parliament there in the future.

Premier Wayne Panton said the meeting, held at the Little Cayman Beach Resort on Tuesday 22 March, was a historic achievement.

“My vision is for a more inclusive Cayman, one that embraces the uniqueness and diversity of all three islands,” he said. “We agreed it was important for the government to experience for themselves, as individuals and collectively, one of the world’s greatest treasures: Little Cayman. There was truly no better place to conduct our official business this week.”