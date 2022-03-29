Burglars target WORC offices in Mary Street

WORC entrance

(CNS): Burglars smashed a front window at the Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) offices overnight and got into the government department on Mary Street, making off with undisclosed items. Police confirmed that the office was burgled overnight but they could not yet say what was taken as the investigation was still underway.

WORC confirmed that the office was closed Monday morning and only reopened for partial service in the afternoon. However, officials said that normal business hours are expected to resume at 8am tomorrow.