Board chair says bosses are abusing WP process

(CNS): Richard Barton, chair of the Business Staffing Plan Board (BSPB), said in a letter to the labour minister that he had seen clear evidence of employers abusing Cayman’s work permit process and dodging their legal responsibility to recruit and retain Caymanian workers or those with a Residency and Employment Rights Certificate (RERC) before seeking work permits for overseas staff.

In a direct letter to Minister Chris Saunders, Barton pulls no punches, writing that some employers are deliberately shutting out local people in favour of permit holders.

“The BSPB has noted what it perceives as a clear abuse of the process by some applicants that, for whatever reason, appear more determined to either recruit from abroad or retain their incumbent work permit holder at the expense of the Caymanian and holder of a RERC counterpart,” Barton said in the letter that was leaked to the Cayman Compass.

Barton stressed that there is a systemic problem that can no longer be ignored. He said that legislative reform is urgently needed to do something about the continued abuse of the work-permit system that is undermining career chances for Caymanians. Employers have a misguided perception that getting a work permit is a “right rather than a privilege”, he noted.

The leaked letter reveals the depth of Barton’s concerns about the situation and his frustrations about the pressure that employers are trying to exert on the board, which deals directly with the permit applications from the Cayman Islands’ largest employers.

He accused some of them of deliberately shutting out “eligible Caymanians” and residents with the right to work to pave the way for permit applications.

“This practice now appears to be systemic with some applicants that have operated in the Cayman Islands for several decades and demonstrated no desire to employ Caymanians,” Barton stated. “This is not a novel encounter and to suggest otherwise can only be regarded as an act of willful blindness.”

The letter was written on 1 March but was leaked in the wake of recent comments by the premier that the government may have got the balance wrong in its efforts to get locals into the workforce by holding up permits.

His comments appeared to deviate from those made by Saunders last month when he said that permit applications were going to be scrutinized and the ‘Cayman first’ policy meant that getting permits was “not going to be as easy and as automatic as people had it before”.

CNS was unable to reach Saunders on Thursday, but the minister told the Compass that he stood by Barton’s comments as he, too, believed reform was needed.

“It is no secret that some medium-to-large employers have not consistently provided opportunities to Caymanians who are qualified, experienced, willing to work and progress. This culture needs to change. Our people must be given those opportunities as required by law,” he said.

“These historical challenges existed well before the election of the PACT Government. As in every crisis, there are always opportunities to learn. The global pandemic allowed us to take a very hard look at not only the unemployment trends but also the trends in underemployment,” he added.

Over the first two weeks of this year, more than a quarter of permit applications were refused or deferred and there is a growing backlog of applications as a result of various factors, Barton explained. But a major issue is incomplete or incorrect applications, as well as the efforts by employers to buck the system.

But Barton did not ignore the other sign of the coin, pointing out that there were areas across the labour market that simply don’t attract much attention from local workers, and as a result those employers need to seek out permits. He said a longer-term goal would be to examine those reasons and generate more interest from locals.

Barton said that with the increased demand now for hospitality workers, even as the BSPB was moving towards meeting three days a week, without a change in the law it would struggle to process the mountain of permit applications needed for tourism-related jobs.

But he said the financial services, retail and real estate sectors had failed to absorb locals applying for jobs in those areas and work was needed to address that. Construction is another key industry that was not taking available Caymanians, he said, which undermines the justification for the excessive and increasingly unpopular development that it creates jobs for local people.

Setting out a myriad of issues, Barton made several recommendations to improve the business staffing plan process and said the starting point had to be a review of the law. But he also said the WORC portal needed to be revised and urged more training for WORC enforcement staff to follow up the many reports from local job seekers.