Activists urge officials to tackle Barkers dumping

PFC volunteers at Barkers Beach

(CNS): Environmental activists Plastic Free Cayman partnered with a number of other non-profit organisations at the weekend to conduct a pre-Easter Camping clean-up at Barkers Beach near the kite-surf area. Almost a hundred volunteers picked up over 800lbs of largely plastic waste that had washed up on the shore, but the activists noted the local trash being dumped there.

“Although much of the trash was in fact plastic washed onto the shore, it is clear that local litter is still a big problem,” said Claire Hughes, the founder of the non-profit organisation that has been fighting for a ban on certain single-use plastics since 2017. “Barkers continues to house several illegal dumping sites. PFC would like to see more enforcement of the current litter law.”

Hughes said she was happy to see so many volunteers at the biggest clean-up this year so far and especially encouraged by the younger children who created a short video during the clean-up to help educate their classmates about plastic alternatives.

One of those alternatives was brought along to the event by Manu Pra, a young Caymanian aiming to tackle the plastic pollution problem through her business, “Eco Eats”. Pra handed out free samples of edible spoons to all the volunteers.

POF Co-leader Nic Corin said he hoped that the continued efforts to clean up the beaches show the government that the community wants to see a change in the way we treat our environment.

Dr Iulia Irimis, from Royale Medical & Wellness Center, the private sector partner for the event, said it was a success given the amount of plastic removed but “it was depressing to see so much trash on the beach”.