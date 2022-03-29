Active COVID-19 cases rise as variant spreads

(CNS): Public Health officials said Tuesday that there are an estimated 522 active cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands that have been officially reported, as concerns mount that the significant decline in community transmission earlier this month is now being reversed as the latest highly contagious Omicron BA.2 variant appears to be spreading.

There are still only three patients currently hospitalised for COVID-related causes and just under 100 people have reported positive for the virus over the last three days, including 44 on Monday.

The 7-day rolling average for 29 March is now 39 cases. The Sister Islands also noted two new cases yesterday, bringing the total there to date to 654. Overall, the Cayman Islands has recorded around 20,800 cases of the coronavirus to date since March 2020, though more than 20,000 of those have been recorded since last September.