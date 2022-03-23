23rd patient with COVID-19 dies

(CNS): Public Health said there was another “COVID-related death” last week, bringing the total number in the Cayman Islands to 23. The latest patient was one of two who died sometime between 5 and 12 March, both unvaccinated and suffering from severe comorbidities.

Among those who have died was Oscar Lee Watler, a prisoner at HMP Northward who was just 36 years old and had been serving a 12½-year term for drug offences.

The latest weekly report released by the Public Health Department on Wednesday evening shows that during the seven-day period a total of 13 people were admitted to either the Cayman Islands Hosptial or Health City Cayman Islands. PHD said that 50% were vaccinated, a rounded percentage reflecting either six or seven people.

So far 237 people in the Cayman Islands have been treated in hospital since the start of the pandemic two years ago from 20,336 cases, which means that around 1% of those infected became severely ill.

There were just 205 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Public Health from 1,162 tests, reflecting the significant decline in community spread of the virus. The daily positive case average fell last week from 34 to 29.

Despite the overall drop in the spread of the virus, the PHD offered a word of caution in the weekly report, pointing out that a surges in cases is being registered in several countries around the world, driven largely by the Omicron BA1 and BA2 variants.

This latest wave comes as many countries in the world are lifting all restrictions, though lockdowns are being re-introduced in China and other parts of Asia. The United Kingdom, which has lifted just about all COVID prevention measures, is currently seeing a surge in the BA2 strain.

Public Health said the vaccination statistics have been adjusted to reflect the 2021 census number of 69,350, replacing the previously estimated figure of 71,106.

Using this figure 90% of the population over five years old has had at least two doses of a vaccine but only 34% has had a booster shot. For people over the age of 20, the booster rate is 39%.