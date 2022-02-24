Waitrose Pesto withdrawn over Salmonella scare

(CNS): The UK Food Standards Agency has announced that the British supermarket Waitrose has recalled all of its Green Pesto with Basil due to the possible presence of Salmonella. The British-made product is sold here in Cayman and the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) said it has contacted all local wholesalers and supermarkets to ensure that they do not offer the affected product for sale to the public.

Shoppers are urged not to use this product if they have already bought it and to properly dispose of it or return any unopened packages to the place of purchase. DEH also encourages anyone who thinks they have become ill from the consumption of this product to contact their medical provider immediately.

Eating food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment.

For some, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalised. Older adults, infants and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

For further information visit the UK Food Standards Agency’s website.