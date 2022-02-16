Veteran investigator to head up Sister Islands policing

Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay

(CNS): Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay, who has served some 25 years in the RCIPS, most recently as head of special operations, has been appointed as the new area commander for the Sister Islands, based in Cayman Brac. Kay is probably best known for his operational policing experience heading up serious and complex investigations in the Cayman Islands and in other British Overseas Territories. The RCIPS Senior Command Team said they recognised the need for a strong and experienced officer at the helm of the Sister Islands.

Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne said that after great consideration, Kay was selected and took up the post two weeks ago.

“The Senior Command Team and myself have the utmost confidence in Chief Inspector Kay’s abilities to lead and take charge of policing matters in the Sister Islands, due to his vast experience and his skills and instincts as an investigator for many years,” said Byrne in a release about Kay’s appointment.

CI Kay succeeds Inspector Ian Yearwood, who was temporarily appointed in April last year and has now returned to policing duties on Grand Cayman.

Prior to his new appointment, Kay oversaw the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, the Firearm Response Unit and K-9 Unit, among others. But throughout his career, he has covered the full spectrum of police work and said he plans to bring stability and continuity to the Sister Islands policing.

“My previous management of the Drugs and Serious Crime Task Force has provided me with an insight of the issues surrounding drug use, sales and transhipments, and my ongoing relationship with operational units in Grand Cayman, as well as the newly formed Cayman Islands Coast Guard, will provide me with the resources required to tackle all levels of crime on land, air and sea,” he said.

Over the coming weeks he will be making his rounds, meeting with key members of the community, such as the district commissioner, the deputy DC, the head of the Sister Islands Customs and Border Control, Cayman Islands Fire Service, Public Works Department and the Port Authority.

Kay said he was keen to ensure the strong partnerships established between the police and community leaders continues to grow. Community Policing will be a priority, so he will be meeting with school leaders and other members of the community and plans to arrange quarterly community meetings both on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

“I welcome this new chapter in my professional career and fully embrace the challenges ahead,” said Kay. “From a personal perspective I feel like I am coming home as I have a great love for the Sister Islands and the time I have spent here over the years. I consider Cayman Brac and Little Cayman my home away from home and look forward to being the new area commander.”

Newly promoted Police Sergeant Jason McKane, who has spent the last four years in the community policing unit on Grand Cayman, has also been assigned to work in Cayman Brac alongside CI Kay.