Vaccine clinics for children to begin this weekend

(CNS): Following the arrival from the UK last week of 2,000 doses of paediatric vaccine for children between five and eleven years old, the Public Health Department has said the ‘by appointment only’ clinics for all children in this age group will start this Saturday. The clinics will be held in the district clinics, the hospital and at the Arc in Camana Bay. Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez stated that the vaccine has gone through quality control checks and will be administered by nurses.

Health Minister Sabrina Turner urged parents to get their children vaccinated. “We are very fortunate to be able to provide vaccination coverage for the children of the Cayman Islands, especially as we further ease restrictions and welcome more visitors to our shores,” she said.

“I implore parents and guardians to do their best research on the vaccines, have open dialogue with their children about why being vaccinated against COVID-19 is so important and to take advantage of the protection available for their children,” the minister added.

Appointments can be made by contacting the Public Health Clinic at 926-8152 (Grand Cayman) or 244-7643 (Sister Islands). Parents are asked to bring along their children’s immunisation record.