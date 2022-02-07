Uncertainty still surrounds return of cruise ships
(CNS): Dealing with the health and safety implications for the return of cruise ships to the Cayman Islands in the coming months dominated discussions between the cruise lines and the tourism ministry last week. But stakeholders are also keen to see other changes rolled out that address daily capacity issues and the sale of excursions before the ships and their passengers come back.
Last week, a delegation from the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association visited Cayman to talk about these and other issues, but so far few, if any, of the challenges have been resolved.
The current ban on cruise ships was extended by Cabinet last month, until the end of February, but at this point it is not clear if any ships will be calling on George Town at all during the first quarter of this year.
On Wednesday evening the Ministry of Tourism held a networking reception at the Kimpton for a cruise delegation led by the FCCA President Michele Paige and local tourism stakeholders. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said the first priority was to find a way to restart the industry and bring cruises back safely.
“At the very top of that list are health and safety protocols, because right now, due to the pandemic, we have no cruise industry at all. So our immediate priority has been to discuss a way forward that will allow cruise ships to return while keeping our community safe,” he said.
Ministry officials told CNS that the authorities here would like to see passengers take a lateral flow test before disembarking but that was rejected by the cruise lines as impractical. Nevertheless, the minister hopes that Cayman can be the first port of call when ships do begin returning, something that has not been rejected.
Given the extent to which the virus has spread through the Cayman Islands community over the last four months, for many in the tourism sector dealing with the problems of COVID is less of a problem than the relationship between the cruise lines and local operators.
With the industry at a standstill, operators say this is the perfect time to re-evaluate the direction for this sector of Cayman’s tourism product. The minister has also stated on a number of occasions that he wants to see quality over quantity and address the unsustainable numbers that are stressing the country’s attractions.
Bryan also said he recognised the need for government, the FCCA representatives and cruise tourism stakeholders to find ways to re-balance the distribution of income derived from cruise tourism so that Caymanian business owners have the opportunity to increase their earnings in return for the hard work that they put in.
“I am happy to say those discussions have begun during today’s meetings, and I am optimistic that a satisfactory outcome will be reached in due course,” he said.
For members of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, there are a number of issues. One is the cut that operators receive for the services they provide that the cruise lines sell directly on board to passengers. There is also the issue of giving independent tour operators better access to passengers.
CITA Vice President Troy Leacock, who is the director representing the watersport operators, told CNS that the focus needs to be on better partnerships with the cruise lines so that they work with operators rather than competing against them.
He said local tourism companies want to see cruise lines create platforms so they can sell their products directly to passengers, rather than the current focus on ships selling their branded products to passengers and then hiring local firms to provide the trips.
Leacock said operators would like to see some kind of virtual online brochure rack aboard ships to allow more direct access to passengers and a fairer environment for those providing local trips.
But when she spoke at the reception, Paige said the cruise lines want to see new and better quality attractions so the prices can be increased to give everyone more, rather than re-balancing the cut given to those supplying the cruise lines’ products or working to facilitate better access for independent operators.
Over the last few years, opposition to mass cruise tourism has grown in Cayman. All over the world, the many downsides of cruising are increasingly seen as outweighing the limited economic benefits to the destinations, as passenger numbers overwhelm ports of call and cruise lines use their power to control passenger spend onshore and redirect much of it back to their own coffers.
The big industry players in the industry have a reputation of being very poor environmental stewards and exploitative employers. There is also growing conflict with destinations as they build larger and larger ships, which is all aimed at keeping passengers on board while in port, which has led to a backlash, even from destinations dependent on cruise business.
In 2019 the Cayman community made it perfectly clear it did not want to see Cayman invest in a cruise ship berthing facility. The activists who secured a referendum on the proposed project saved the country from what could have been an incredibly costly mistake from both an economic and environmental perspective.
In the wake of the pandemic, it is clear that the community is even more reluctant to welcome back the cruise sector. Although some of those involved in the cruise business are desperate to see the return of cruise ships, the welcome from the rest of the community when this happens is unlikely to be a warm one.
Most cruisesheep are retired and go on a cruise for 2 reasons, to relax, and not to have to spend money after paying for their passage. We are not a poor country and we don’t need them, we have luxury hotels and luxury condo rentals to attract the affluent visitors who appreciate a quality holiday without crime and the cruise masses , and who spend a lot of money right here.
The requirements for people being allowed to disembark should be identical to those visitors arriving by air. If air passengers continue to be required to be vaccinated and produce a negative rapid test one day before arrival to avoid quarantine then those requirements should also be required of all cruise passengers. As it stands a person who travels to Cayman by air and encounters a flight delay or cancellation resulting in the arrival being rescheduled to 24+ hours of the original arrival date must get another rapid test before continuing to Cayman. If a cruise ship leaves Miami or Ft Lauderdale and Cayman is the first port-of-call but the ship’s arrival is delayed, regardless of the reason then every person on the ship must be required to meet the same arrival standards as air passengers. Cruise passengers must not be favored over air arrivals and stay-over tourism.
Cruise ships will return but there should never be large numbers of cruise ships in port on the same day, and the number of passengers allowed on-island on a given day should be limited. Excursions should be sold by the companies offering them not by the cruise line.
Build our berthing facility Kenny!
Oh please… Just go away troll.
No ships ever. We should focus on turning this highly posinous island more green and eco friendly.
The only people wanting to see these hulking environmentally detrimental behemoths back with hordes of people allowed to disembark with no LFT testing are CITA. Say no to Cruise ships!
I haven’t spoken to a single person in the last 2 years that ever wants to see a return of mass cruise ship tourism.
4:31; look for a Kirkonnell; outside of them you won’t find many more.
The FCCA is simply a mouthpiece for the cruise lines, you can trust them about as far you can throw them. Haven’t we learned anything from dealing with them in the past?
The FCCA is Michele Paige’s private pay-for-access lobby group, hustling and shaking down every cruise-dependant business in the Caribbean. It has made her revoltingly rich, and she has the horse stables to show for it. Meeting a collection of junior management is not the same as talking to the publicly listed cruise lines or their C-suites. The CARICOM ports of call have all the negotiating power, yet here we are, lining up to peddle respects to Michele Paige’s pay-to-play association. This is the Moses K playbook and the wrong way to negotiate.
Why can’t they remove face masks for a photo shoot? Looks not only ridiculous, but downright crazy.
Totally irrelevant, and just a stupid comment. Please get educated!
Please don’t ever bring back the cruise ships. Have you noticed how GT is changing? The junky jewelry and T-shirt shops are slowly being replaced by local business catering to the locals. If this continues, we will get the GT waterfront back. It’s beautiful and a treasure that locals should be able to enjoy. So I personally say NO CRUISE SHIPS EVER AGAIN!
the last few weeks of cruise snobbery haha…….cruises are coming back and there is no amount of anti-cruise sentiment can stop that.
i just hope cayman manages the numbers and not let it be a free for alll…..cayman traffic-flow is already at a standstill…even without full cruise ships and mnormal air arrivals
how could any cruise ship passenger here effect the current covid situation?,,,cayma(for better or worse) has one of the highest community transmission rates in the world.
Why is taking an LFT before embarking impractical? Seems like it’s quite easy! And it’s the minimum we should require for allowing cruise tourism.
Until the cruse lines stop peddling the ‘warnings’ over booking anything locally and pushing their marked up ‘safe’ version you wont get much improvement in being able to sell directly to tourists.
We don’t need them. Look at the blossoming Health Tourism industry here with more hospital/surgeries/retirement villages in the pipeline – it shows we can think out of the box and explore other avenues.
We do not need cruise ships. Look at SMB, Rum Point, Stingray right now, how crystal clear the waters are.
yes, tour operators struggle – but they can and should re-tool and target residents, stayovers, health vacationers families, etc.
We dont need cruise. Perhaps we limit ourselves to the luxury yachts? Why not? Just because a few retailers will struggle is no reason not to keep the massive cruise ships from returning. We can help those that will struggle.
Kirk Freeport? That entire BayShore Mall could be knocked and turned into luxury condo-hotel project and sold out overnight with some smaller high end jewel stores in the new build.
The Cruise Port? If ever there was a location for a Cayman Financial Services World Trade Center, there it is…a gleaming 20 storey tower with a few smaller beside it, with oceanfront walkways and residences included
And on, and on.
We do not need cruise tourism. Please dont go back to where we were. Embrace Health tourism, financial services, etc.
We dont need it back, we can help those desperate for it. And we can keep our glorious country relatively small and charming.
Fear not, Kenny boy is leading what he believes to be “negotiations”