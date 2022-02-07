Uncertainty still surrounds return of cruise ships

FCCA President Michele Paige addresses attendees at the reception

(CNS): Dealing with the health and safety implications for the return of cruise ships to the Cayman Islands in the coming months dominated discussions between the cruise lines and the tourism ministry last week. But stakeholders are also keen to see other changes rolled out that address daily capacity issues and the sale of excursions before the ships and their passengers come back.

Last week, a delegation from the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association visited Cayman to talk about these and other issues, but so far few, if any, of the challenges have been resolved.

The current ban on cruise ships was extended by Cabinet last month, until the end of February, but at this point it is not clear if any ships will be calling on George Town at all during the first quarter of this year.

On Wednesday evening the Ministry of Tourism held a networking reception at the Kimpton for a cruise delegation led by the FCCA President Michele Paige and local tourism stakeholders. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said the first priority was to find a way to restart the industry and bring cruises back safely.

“At the very top of that list are health and safety protocols, because right now, due to the pandemic, we have no cruise industry at all. So our immediate priority has been to discuss a way forward that will allow cruise ships to return while keeping our community safe,” he said.

Ministry officials told CNS that the authorities here would like to see passengers take a lateral flow test before disembarking but that was rejected by the cruise lines as impractical. Nevertheless, the minister hopes that Cayman can be the first port of call when ships do begin returning, something that has not been rejected.

Given the extent to which the virus has spread through the Cayman Islands community over the last four months, for many in the tourism sector dealing with the problems of COVID is less of a problem than the relationship between the cruise lines and local operators.

With the industry at a standstill, operators say this is the perfect time to re-evaluate the direction for this sector of Cayman’s tourism product. The minister has also stated on a number of occasions that he wants to see quality over quantity and address the unsustainable numbers that are stressing the country’s attractions.

Bryan also said he recognised the need for government, the FCCA representatives and cruise tourism stakeholders to find ways to re-balance the distribution of income derived from cruise tourism so that Caymanian business owners have the opportunity to increase their earnings in return for the hard work that they put in.

“I am happy to say those discussions have begun during today’s meetings, and I am optimistic that a satisfactory outcome will be reached in due course,” he said.

For members of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, there are a number of issues. One is the cut that operators receive for the services they provide that the cruise lines sell directly on board to passengers. There is also the issue of giving independent tour operators better access to passengers.

CITA Vice President Troy Leacock, who is the director representing the watersport operators, told CNS that the focus needs to be on better partnerships with the cruise lines so that they work with operators rather than competing against them.

He said local tourism companies want to see cruise lines create platforms so they can sell their products directly to passengers, rather than the current focus on ships selling their branded products to passengers and then hiring local firms to provide the trips.

Leacock said operators would like to see some kind of virtual online brochure rack aboard ships to allow more direct access to passengers and a fairer environment for those providing local trips.

But when she spoke at the reception, Paige said the cruise lines want to see new and better quality attractions so the prices can be increased to give everyone more, rather than re-balancing the cut given to those supplying the cruise lines’ products or working to facilitate better access for independent operators.

Over the last few years, opposition to mass cruise tourism has grown in Cayman. All over the world, the many downsides of cruising are increasingly seen as outweighing the limited economic benefits to the destinations, as passenger numbers overwhelm ports of call and cruise lines use their power to control passenger spend onshore and redirect much of it back to their own coffers.

The big industry players in the industry have a reputation of being very poor environmental stewards and exploitative employers. There is also growing conflict with destinations as they build larger and larger ships, which is all aimed at keeping passengers on board while in port, which has led to a backlash, even from destinations dependent on cruise business.

In 2019 the Cayman community made it perfectly clear it did not want to see Cayman invest in a cruise ship berthing facility. The activists who secured a referendum on the proposed project saved the country from what could have been an incredibly costly mistake from both an economic and environmental perspective.

In the wake of the pandemic, it is clear that the community is even more reluctant to welcome back the cruise sector. Although some of those involved in the cruise business are desperate to see the return of cruise ships, the welcome from the rest of the community when this happens is unlikely to be a warm one.