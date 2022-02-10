TV celebrity and Ritz fined over WP infraction

Elizabeth Chambers

(CNS): Celebrity baker and TV personality, Elizabeth Chambers, and the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman both received administrative fines recently for a work permit infraction relating to a special event at the hotel. Chambers, who is the co-founder of the Texas-based BIRD Bakery, was charged with engaging in gainful occupation without a work permit in the Cayman Islands, after hosting ‘Sweets and Cocktails’ at the Ritz in March last year. Although she wasn’t paid, she was given discounted rates to stay in the hotel on a long-term basis in exchange.

According to a report by the Cayman Compass, which CNS has verified through various official sources, local authorities received an anonymous tip three months after the cocktail party, which triggered an inquiry. Court documents state that the Ritz-Carlton submitted an affidavit where it said it had not intended to employ Chambers without a permit but as an “independent contractor”.

But the hotel confirmed that in exchange for hosting the event she was provided with a special rate to stay in the hotel. This constitutes a reward, which means Chambers was effectively working without a permit and was therefore charged.

While these types of cases are usually the subject of administrative fines, this case got as far as the court docket. But before the parties appeared, the undisclosed fines were settled and so the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said there was no legal basis on which to pursue the case.

According to officials at WORC, there are a number of reasons why a case may go as far as the court, such as when the parties dispute the circumstances or take too long to pay. However, it is not clear why this case made it to court before it was actually settled administratively and both the Ritz and Chambers paid up before they were forced to appear before a judge.

Responding to the Compass report, a spokesperson for Chambers said she did not accept any monetary incentives or alternative forms of compensation for her partnership with the Ritz-Carlton, which may have been why the case went as far as the court docket.

“The event mentioned was organised in the spirit of helping stimulate local business during a time when tourism was nonexistent. She views the opportunity of being able to live in the Cayman Islands as a privilege, and has only ever sought to create ways to assist the community,” the representative added.

Chambers is still married to her estranged husband, Hollywood actor Armie Hammer, who has close ties to the island, having visited frequently since he was a child. She has been living here since the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in 2020 and has since set up a company, for which she now has a permit.

Hammer is also currently said to be in Cayman with his family, as he continues on the road to sobriety after a stint in rehab following a difficult few years of scandals, sexual abuse allegations, which he denies, and unfortunate headlines.