Turner pushes kids vaccine as virus cases plummet
(CNS): Just 44 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 were reported to the Public Health Department over the weekend, as the official figures relating to the virus move into a rapid decline. There are now an estimated 957 active cases of the virus, and the seven-day rolling average, as of 28 February, fell to 40 cases.
Ten people are still in hospital due to of COVID issues, seven of them unvaccinated. A well as urging more people to get boosted, Health Minister Sabrine Turner urged parents to get children vaccinated as the paediatric doses have a short shelf-life.
Turner and Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton appeared on Radio Cayman on Monday, and revealed that here in the Cayman Islands there are 4,000 children between five and eleven years old who are eligible for the shots. Government received 2,000 paediatric doses last week, which will expire in less than three months, which is before their second doses will be due twelve weeks after their first.
However, many children in Cayman have had the virus over the last month or so, and the CMO said that parents should wait four weeks after their children have recovered before taking them for a shot.
Although children tend to be asymptomatic, the minister said that Cayman has already documented a small number of children with ‘long COVID’, as she urged people to take advantage of the free vaccines supplied by the UK. She said it had been a challenge to secure the vaccines as she asked people to make sure that supplies are not wasted.
Turner also said that government wanted to see a reasonable uptake of children being vaccinated before the mask mandates will be removed in schools.
See Turner and Newton of For The Record below:
Is she warning us again? Laughable stuff.
OK.on another note,
What is being done this Honoring Women Month to help couples and kids trapped in toxic relationships?
So many young people especially, and little help from police and courts in cases of abuse.
Yes, they must be taught to manage relationships, decisions and conflict from primary age.
Let’s do this Cayman!!
Hmm – so how do you reconcile it with observed data that the current batch of vaccines increases the chances of catching covid for kids aged 5-11?
35-41 days since vaccination = negative efficacy of 10%
42-48 days since vaccination = negative efficacy of 41%!
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.02.25.22271454v1.full.pdf
And the vaccine could erode their natural immunity developed through prior infection with Omicron. Plenty of recent research supports that possibility.
A reasonable amount of vaccine uptake in kids before masks can be removed in school implies that the vaccinated kids don’t spread it and the unvaccinated do. Total divisive disinformation bullshit. Now the vaccinated kids can blame the unvaccinated for masks without a stitch science to back it up.
Maybe lunch should include no sugars until the fat kids lose enough weight. Sabrina can lead by example.
Jabbing children that are at statistically zero percent risk of serious covid can be considered child abuse. NEVER seen such nonsense in my life.
She is out of her mind.
Meanwhile heart attacks gallore.
Newsflash. The UK isn’t even vaccinating under 12s unless they are high risk. Absolutely not a necessary vaccine for the little kids. Whether 0% or 100% are vaccinated the masks need to go. Asap!
Story from New York Times today on the child vaccine. The one-third dose not really doing much (for Omicron anyway).
“Pfizer Shot Is Far Less Effective in 5- to 11-Year-Olds Than in Older Kids, New Data Show.
While protection against hospitalization is still strong, the vaccine offered almost no protection against infection, even just a month after full vaccination.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/28/health/pfizer-vaccine-kids.html
Holding us hostage re masks we will never be free from mask wearing – moving goalpost every week!
Useless. Health Minister. This country going to the dogs…
Push all you want but Covid is over. Now lets follow the rest of the world and drop the masks. Then I can go back to not knowing or caring who the health minister is around here.
They want to see a reasonable uptake in child vaccinations before they remove the mask mandates…,ha, most everyone I have seen isn’t bothering with masks anymore unless forced. I would say the mask mandate is already over.
Soon there won’t be any more excuses for banks cutting hours and places like the courthouse hiding from work.
And like half the civil service hiding at home pretending to work remotely.