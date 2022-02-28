Turner pushes kids vaccine as virus cases plummet

Health Minister Sabrina Turner on Radio Cayman

(CNS): Just 44 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 were reported to the Public Health Department over the weekend, as the official figures relating to the virus move into a rapid decline. There are now an estimated 957 active cases of the virus, and the seven-day rolling average, as of 28 February, fell to 40 cases.

Ten people are still in hospital due to of COVID issues, seven of them unvaccinated. A well as urging more people to get boosted, Health Minister Sabrine Turner urged parents to get children vaccinated as the paediatric doses have a short shelf-life.

Turner and Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton appeared on Radio Cayman on Monday, and revealed that here in the Cayman Islands there are 4,000 children between five and eleven years old who are eligible for the shots. Government received 2,000 paediatric doses last week, which will expire in less than three months, which is before their second doses will be due twelve weeks after their first.

However, many children in Cayman have had the virus over the last month or so, and the CMO said that parents should wait four weeks after their children have recovered before taking them for a shot.

Although children tend to be asymptomatic, the minister said that Cayman has already documented a small number of children with ‘long COVID’, as she urged people to take advantage of the free vaccines supplied by the UK. She said it had been a challenge to secure the vaccines as she asked people to make sure that supplies are not wasted.

Turner also said that government wanted to see a reasonable uptake of children being vaccinated before the mask mandates will be removed in schools.