Toyota stolen from George Town street

2000 white Toyota Mark II , similar to the stolen car

(CNS): Police are appealing to the public to help them find a white Toyota Mark II that was reported stolen over the weekend from Whitman Seymour Road in George Town. The car, registration #126 013, was last seen at about 4:00pm on Friday, 4 February, and discovered missing at about 6:30am on Saturday, 5 February. It has some scratches below the right headlight, sun damage to the roof, and faded paint.

Anyone who spots this vehicle is asked to contact 911. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.