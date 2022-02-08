Toyota stolen from George Town street
(CNS): Police are appealing to the public to help them find a white Toyota Mark II that was reported stolen over the weekend from Whitman Seymour Road in George Town. The car, registration #126 013, was last seen at about 4:00pm on Friday, 4 February, and discovered missing at about 6:30am on Saturday, 5 February. It has some scratches below the right headlight, sun damage to the roof, and faded paint.
Anyone who spots this vehicle is asked to contact 911. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.
Police are becoming aware that stolen cars are used as getaway vehicles after robberies.
Curious. What’s up with this? What makes this stolen car more special than others that are stolen that it is on CNS?
CNS: We post all the RCIPS reports about stolen cars. There just haven’t been any for a while. I’ve no idea if that’s because no cars have been stolen or the police haven’t issued press releases about them.