Tourism stipend issues puts ministry under pressure

Chief Officer Wesley Howell

(CNS): Many tourism stipend recipients had still not received their payments on Tuesday, as government’s efforts to review the system and move at least 600 people to a transitional grant have created a number of challenges and generated dozens of queries from those whose payments are going to be cut. A number of other recipients will receive no money at all because they did not complete a survey sent out earlier this month designed to clean up the list and find out who was working again and who was not.

Given the issues arising from the efforts to find out the status of the more than 3,000 people still receiving the money, the Ministry of Border Control and Labour said it has added additional staff to answer queries about the stipend payments and process updates to banking information.

“We are asking for people’s patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused during the payment process,” said Chief Officer Wesley Howell. “The team answering the queries has found that individual questions can be quite complex and take some time to clarify. We hope to have all issues resolved as soon as possible. I would like to thank the ministry and treasury team who worked over the weekend to process payments.”

There is wide variation in the circumstances of people in the tourism sector impacted by the lack of tourists over the last two years. Therefore, the government is having to take another look at what it means for those returning to work, as many are still on reduced hours or lower salaries, given the dependence on gratuities to make up people’s pay to at least the minimum wage.

In an updated release, officials said that for recipients who elected to have the funds deposited directly to their accounts, their due payments with correct banking details have been submitted to Royal Bank for Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT). For those who chose to be paid by cheque, the distribution of cheques began on Tuesday, 22 February, from the Government Administration Building on Elgin Avenue, George Town.

Stipend recipients who did not complete the survey sent out in early February have not received any payment, and they are asked to complete the survey to get their money processed.