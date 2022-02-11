Suspect safe thief charged but case still open

(CNS): A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion that took place on Tuesday at a home on Anne Bonny Crescent, in South Sound in which two thieves made off with a safe after locking the home owner in a room. The young man had been rounded up later that same day and officers investigating the crime charged him yesterday, Thursday, 10 February, with Aggravated Burglary and related offences and he was due to appear in court today.

So far one item of jewellery stolen at the time has been recovered as a result of the investigation but police said other individuals are known to have be involved in the incident, where the perpetrators had levered out the home safe which contained documents and personal possessions.

This cases is still under investigation and detectives are seeking information from the public that may assist with locating the other assailants and the remaining stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.