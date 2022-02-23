Social media helps police track stolen Jeep

Photo of stolen Jeep posted on social media

(CNS): Police have recovered the black 2016 Jeep Wrangler that was stolen in East end last week with help from social media. The vehicle was stolen during a burglary at a home on the Queen’s Highway on Thursday morning. Yesterday (Tuesday) a member of the public spotted a black Jeep on Avon Way off Eastern Avenue and took a picture, which was posted on Cayman Marl Road, tagging the police.

The police thanked those involved for their help and said they are continuing with the investigation.

If anyone has any information about the burglary in which a number of other things were taken they are asked to contact the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.