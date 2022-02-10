Schilling calls for conversation on tall towers in George Town

Frank Schilling (from social media)

(CNS): The dot.com millionaire turned developer, Frank Schilling, has said that the community needs to start a conversation now about building taller in downtown George Town, because unless we plan on closing the country’s borders, more people are going to come here. Schilling is working on a number of development projects after buying land across the Cayman Islands over the last few years since selling his domain name firm, Uniregistry.

Schilling plans to build a ten-story office building between Dr Roy’s Drive and Shedden Road but has future ambitions to go twice as high.

“People often ask, who are we developing for? And while it may sound trite, it’s a genuine question,” he said, adding that, in reality, it has to be for those who will come here.

While many people fundamentally disagree with Schilling that we should be building for those who come and not necessarily for those who are here, he said that the population is going to grow because the government is not going to shut the borders, and at the moment George Town is close to one hundred percent leased.

“In order to develop the capital with more much-needed green space, we will need to go higher,” he told CNS. “We have to plan for the future as more people are coming here,” he said, noting that the Cayman Islands is extremely popular because it has a lot to offer, and George Town could be improved significantly if developers can build tall.

“Twenty storeys is not so high, especially if it’s set well back from the ocean front and it provides an opportunity to include parking in the tower rather than more ground level land, that can then be used for green space.”

Pointing out that parking is a major issue in George Town, Schilling said that in the plans for his ten-storey project currently in the works, the goal is for a supermarket and other retail on the lower floors with offices above, but there will be integral parking on at least six of the floors, forming part of the tower itself with what he described as curtain walls.

According to officials at the Department of Planning who are overseeing the George Town revitalisation project, there are over 14,000 parking spaces in the capital. Most of these are lots leased by office buildings in order to meet planning regulations, which remain partially empty most of the time and are inaccessible to the general driving public.

Schilling said that it is time to talk about going taller in the capital, given the challenges presented for developers with so little land available for new development. At the same time we obviously also need more green spaces and parking people can use.

The proposed ten-storey office block is still on the drawing board, and Schilling said he anticipates it will be some two years before he breaks ground as no planning application has been made yet. But once it is complete, he will be turning his attention to Monaco Towers, the building across from the courthouse between Edward Street and Dr Roys, that Schilling now owns but where he has ambitions to push through the ten-storey barrier to twenty floors.

While Monaco Towers is leased, he hopes that on completion of the ten-storey block, the tenants there will be able to move into the new building and he can begin work on two 20-storey towers. Schilling said that while such a project is a long-term goal, the concept of building higher must be something we start talking about now.

If the community is fundamentally opposed, he said, then it won’t happen but he stressed that the Cayman Islands population would not stop growing and people will need somewhere to go as George Town right now is effectively full.

“The only way to go is up,” Schilling said. “We need to start that conversation now. What does the future look like?” he asked.