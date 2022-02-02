Request for o’seas offices made day after election call

Premier Alden McLaughlin and Governor Martyn Roper at a press briefing on 17 March

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper made the requests for Cayman to open two overseas offices the day after then premier Alden McLaughlin brought the election forward, according to details in the controversial report by the Office of the Auditor General. On 10 February McLaughlin, now Sir Alden, told the country the election would take place on 14 April, more than a month early. But on 11 February the governor’s office nevertheless sent out requests for ‘letters of entrustment’ for offices in Brussels and Washington, despite the real possibility that the Unity government would lose and the costly policy would be overturned.

The OAG report examines the circumstances surrounding the former Unity government’s decision to pursue the new policy just weeks before an election.

This detail in the report illustrates the PPM’s strong belief that they would win the 2021 General Election and suggests that they had not only convinced the senior civil servants in McLaughlin’s ministry but apparently the governor’s office as well, given the evidence that Roper pursued the necessary formal requests.

Responding to the leak of the report to CNS, the governor said that he would ensure that lessons were learned from the report, but was more concerned that it was leaked. Although there is no criminal investigation that would make the document sub judice and the document reveals the potential misuse of public cash, the governor felt the leak was serious.

In a statement, Roper said that his office and the government remained “committed to transparency” but said that an “unauthorised leak of an official document is a serious matter and will be investigated”.

Roper said that the report, “provided at my request, raises important matters that were already being addressed as part of the civil service’s response to the findings of the report. As this work is not yet complete, it would be inappropriate for me or any other government representative to comment substantively on it at this stage. There are undoubtedly lessons to be learned from the OAG’s report. I will ensure that they are learned.”

In the same release, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who has direct responsibility for civil servants and their role in carrying out government policy, said the leak was “most unfortunate and unhelpful to the review currently in progress”, as he acknowledged the public interest generated by the auditor general’s findings.

“The report has rightly generated public interest. However, due to this matter currently being under review, it limits what can be shared at this time. As head of the civil service, we remain committed to ensuring transparency while following the processes and policies in place to deal with such matters. As such I ask that the process is respected and allowed to be carried out without prejudice to preserve the integrity of the review,” he added.

Manderson said the report has already been helpful to the civil service. “We are developing a policy to guide the conduct of civil servants before, during and after an election. This will include advice to government on the role of elected representatives during the election period,” he said.

In this case, many people appear to have been involved in pushing the process to open the overseas offices in time for McLaughlin to take up the post of financial services minister, the job he was hoping to have when the PPM-led coalition secured a third term.

But permission for the Brussels office was not received until the day after the election, when the horsetrading over who would form the next government was still underway. Permission to open the US office in Washington was not received until October 2021.

While the PACT policy on these offices remains fluid, during his appearance in Finance Committee, André Ebanks, the current financial services minister, raised a number of questions about the wisdom of opening them and outlined a different policy direction for this administration.

However, there are now issues surrounding the commitments that the previous government made, especially to the five Caymanians who were appointed to these lucrative positions, in some cases on five-year contracts. All of them are currently being paid while not actually doing the work they were hired to do, since the offices still do not exist.