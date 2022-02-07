Real estate sellers won’t get work permit carve-out

(CNS): Over the last decade around 150 work permits have been issued to real estate agents, according to numbers released by WORC. In the last year alone 25 permits have been issued in what realtors call a competitive market with limited inventory. But government is not contemplating carving out these jobs for Caymanians. While PACT has made prioritising work for locals a central policy platform, saying it is prepared to withhold permits from employers who do not follow the rules, the aim is to improve adherence to immigration laws through accreditation, not direct action that could disrupt the free market.

Following the recent revelations of record-breaking property sales in 2021 and indications from the real estate sector that there is currently very little property on the market to sell, agents are falling over each other to sell what is available in a fight for commission. CIREBA has dozens of real estate offices as members, with hundreds of agents working the market.

With commission rates ranging from 4% on the million-dollar-plus properties, up to 7% on those under a million and as much as 10% commission on commercial property, the business is extremely lucrative. But with so many properties being sold to overseas owners, there are those that feel the local property boom is not benefiting local people.

As real estate prices soar, young Caymanians are finding it difficult to buy a home and may struggle to meet mortgages or be unable to upgrade as their families grow. Having expatriate workers competing with local realtors is adding to concern about the impact the property market is having on the wider community.

Carving out real estate jobs as an area for Caymanians only is not a new idea. But as there is currently not enough business to go around, according to local realtors, the argument for making this a locals-only job has been raised again, with people calling for government to carve out real estate sales for Caymanians and place a freeze on permits.

However, Labour Minister Chris Saunders told CNS that rather than introducing blanket bans on specific types of jobs, the PACT Government is going to focus on accrediting good employers and penalizing the ones who are doing their best to circumvent the rules.

“We want to use an accreditation system to reward those who play by the rules and create opportunities for Caymanians, providing a smooth system for them to access permits when they are genuinely needed. But where employers have a reputation for failing Caymanians, then we will be watching applications closely,” he said.

“It’s about striking a balance. Many employers are Caymanian business owners as well, and we don’t want to disrupt the market with more draconian policies that would undermine what is a free market,” the minister added.

The idea is to avoid punishing good employers when they genuinely need staff, which would slow down their business, especially now when many small business owners are still struggling.

Saunders said this policy will apply to all sectors, including real estate, so when there is evidence that a real estate company has more agents on permits than it does local people, those employers will not get new permits.

“This is all part of a policy to focus on risk and intelligence,” the minister added. He said that carving out any specific type of job could undermine the future survival of Caymanian-owned businesses and the important thing would be an employer’s track record.

This means good employers with a strong balance in favour of Caymanians will be able to fast-track permit applications, while those who have not made an effort to train and recruit local people will find their applications are scrutinized much more.

According to its website, the Cayman Islands Real Estate Brokers Association has around 230 members, some working alone and others under a real estate office.