Real estate sellers won’t get work permit carve-out
(CNS): Over the last decade around 150 work permits have been issued to real estate agents, according to numbers released by WORC. In the last year alone 25 permits have been issued in what realtors call a competitive market with limited inventory. But government is not contemplating carving out these jobs for Caymanians. While PACT has made prioritising work for locals a central policy platform, saying it is prepared to withhold permits from employers who do not follow the rules, the aim is to improve adherence to immigration laws through accreditation, not direct action that could disrupt the free market.
Following the recent revelations of record-breaking property sales in 2021 and indications from the real estate sector that there is currently very little property on the market to sell, agents are falling over each other to sell what is available in a fight for commission. CIREBA has dozens of real estate offices as members, with hundreds of agents working the market.
With commission rates ranging from 4% on the million-dollar-plus properties, up to 7% on those under a million and as much as 10% commission on commercial property, the business is extremely lucrative. But with so many properties being sold to overseas owners, there are those that feel the local property boom is not benefiting local people.
As real estate prices soar, young Caymanians are finding it difficult to buy a home and may struggle to meet mortgages or be unable to upgrade as their families grow. Having expatriate workers competing with local realtors is adding to concern about the impact the property market is having on the wider community.
Carving out real estate jobs as an area for Caymanians only is not a new idea. But as there is currently not enough business to go around, according to local realtors, the argument for making this a locals-only job has been raised again, with people calling for government to carve out real estate sales for Caymanians and place a freeze on permits.
However, Labour Minister Chris Saunders told CNS that rather than introducing blanket bans on specific types of jobs, the PACT Government is going to focus on accrediting good employers and penalizing the ones who are doing their best to circumvent the rules.
“We want to use an accreditation system to reward those who play by the rules and create opportunities for Caymanians, providing a smooth system for them to access permits when they are genuinely needed. But where employers have a reputation for failing Caymanians, then we will be watching applications closely,” he said.
“It’s about striking a balance. Many employers are Caymanian business owners as well, and we don’t want to disrupt the market with more draconian policies that would undermine what is a free market,” the minister added.
The idea is to avoid punishing good employers when they genuinely need staff, which would slow down their business, especially now when many small business owners are still struggling.
Saunders said this policy will apply to all sectors, including real estate, so when there is evidence that a real estate company has more agents on permits than it does local people, those employers will not get new permits.
“This is all part of a policy to focus on risk and intelligence,” the minister added. He said that carving out any specific type of job could undermine the future survival of Caymanian-owned businesses and the important thing would be an employer’s track record.
This means good employers with a strong balance in favour of Caymanians will be able to fast-track permit applications, while those who have not made an effort to train and recruit local people will find their applications are scrutinized much more.
According to its website, the Cayman Islands Real Estate Brokers Association has around 230 members, some working alone and others under a real estate office.
Realtors are just like vultures. Never used one in my life. Incredibly easy to buy and sell these days because of this thing called the internet.
Because out of 300 agents 30 are caymanian and the other are foreigners.
Cireba gives out exams easy and giving everyone a new ride with there new branding.
30 Foreign real estate agents making most of the sales in Cayman.
They’ve got the commissions backwards; should be less for the small fry and more for the millionaires who can afford it. Dismantle the cartel
Is it really that difficult to train Caymanians to be real estate agents?
It is if they refuse.
Have to protect the cartel, $70M in commissions this year.
Given the cost of property in Cayman now, there is no reason why real estate companies should not reduce or even waive their commission on properties under 500k, to 3% and Government could do the same with stamp duty, or maybe reduce it to an acceptable rate of say 2%. Local youngsters will never be able to afford anything in their own country.
Given that there’s so many properties of 1 million and up – there’s still plenty of money to be made by these greedy real estate agents.
The commissions are ridiculous. It the same amount of work, possibly less to sell the same condo as 5 years ago, yet you have to pay twice as much.. If you don’t play by their rules they blacklist your property, the agents work together like an oligarchy to ensure they can keep getting their outrages fees.
You dont have to use a real estate agent if you dont want.
And a real estate agent/firm doesnt have to join CIREBA.
You can sell your property on your own. Good luck with that.
Same old crap! So basically we will create more pointless positions where they are not really needed to do meaningless work that will have exactly zero positive impact on those who really need it, but will add additional red tape and burocracy to an already convoluted process which in the 30 plus years it has been in existence cannot be honestly proven to have benefitted anyone, either local or expatriate.
We need to focus on inclusion – what is it that us Caymanians need so that we too can join the Cayman Dream, obviously exclusión has not worked or this discussion wouldn’t still be going on all these years since the very first Cayman Protection Board.
Lol
What nobody seems able to discuss is the globalisation of the Cayman economy. Look I get the difficulties with local employment BUT and this is a big but…when you open up your economy to compete internationally, you need the best people to serve that economy. That talent comes with a wealth of experience and skills. Experience and skills that aren’t available locally. The industries, tourism, finance and real estate are global. Do you really think an island with circa 30,000 locals, only say 12,000 of which are in the right age range can compete with a global talent pool of 7 billion people? Be careful what you wish for Cayman because with global home working there is more than one way Cayman based firms can employ people.
LOL. 230 agents on these tiny islands
Best people? How many of these brokers came here years ago as restaurant servers, dive masters and other service industry workers?
In some jurisdictions a realtor is a financial services professional and is registered with the respective securities commission/financial advisory oversight body. That’s far from the case here and Cayman’s barrier to entry is a lot lower. Don’t get me wrong as I recognize the necessary skills of learning the local market, applying customer service and above all putting in the hustle, but let’s not pretend that this industry is only available to those with an elite education and background.
My suggestion would be to require each firm implement a training program to bring up young workers and have then shadow the brokers to learn the various aspects of the trade. Demonstrate how to research property transactions, inspect a property, conduct meetings, take photos and market to your audience etc.
Of course there’s always the fear that you’re creating potential competition, but if the demand is as great as you say then you should be confident of growing your talent pool.
A lot of young Caymanians are thinking of leaving to the UK because there is no land or affordable housing here anymore. Even with a good job, it’s hard. Our governments past and present have really failed us.
The land is cheap and plentiful in America too.
4.45pm But they don’t have U.S. Passports, only U.K. ones.
True. But they aren’t going to find good paying jobs that help them buy in the UK either… Get an entry level job and work up. Or do what is easiest and get elected to office so you can grift your way into affording a fancy life.
But they continue to get their business licensing, Caymanian ownership, labor law and health insurance carve outs, right? Pretty much the whole industry would fail any regulatory scrutiny so it’s good to know there is no risk. We cannot have people thinking laws are there to be followed all of a sudden, especially in a field prone to risks of money laundering.
WORC has never been about securing employment of Caymanians…their mandate has been dictated by weak leaderships…..merely tasked with making permit processing and regulation circumvention easier for the employers……..first PPM and now PACT both stupid shortsighted men.
It helps to keep the civil servants dumb. It makes them much more compliant.
So far, so good.. So what!
Grab your popcorn. The comments section will be a treat!
The last thing we need is more imported Real Estate Agents. There should be complete block out of work permits for these positions.
Where are the comments glorifying Bermuda now?
Ban on work permits for real estate agents has been in place there for donkey years.
Caymanians selling all the empty property and Caymanians, Caymanian government all approving the building of some of these ultra high end South Beach type monstrosities and tearing down of the beautiful greenery. Don’t blame ex-pats or foreign buyers on this one.
How about tying their permit renewal fees to their previous years sales commission.
All the brokerages are Caymanian owned or licensed offices of international real estate multinationals. With 285 agents (includes non-CIREBA) and only 25 permit holders, it’s difficult to understand why anyone has an issue with that kind permit-ratio. It might be a better ratio than the CIG.
There is a fine line between being good at what you do and having a monopoly. Once you cross that line you control the market, the costs and the competition. If there was competition then commission rates wouldn’t be anything like they are. On a billion dollars of sale last year, and an average of 7%, the realtors collectively pocketed approx $70mio. Some very rich people controlling this pie!
I’ll never understand why CIG ever issued a single realtor wp. Way too late now. Hundreds of millions of dollars in commissions gone to wp holders and now status holders. It’s not like anyone ever chose to buy in Cayman because of our ‘world class’ realtors, except perhaps non-resident investors.
CIREBA is a private organization that some seem to think is Government protected with their commission rates. It is a cartel…it’s that simple, a cartel. If you are a non-CIREBA broker or private seller on Ecay or Facebook, good luck getting any interest from brokers UNLESS you agree to give them massive commissions for doing nothing.
In the UK, the AVERAGE Real Estate Commission is just over 1%. See link below.
There is no reason for Govt to continue to look the other way with the CIREBA cartel. All commissions should be set by GOVT simply due to the clear and unjustifiable heights the current CIREBA cartel rates sit at.
It would be FASCINATING how many CIREBA agents disappear if rates were more reflective of the UK levels…i’d suggest, 90% gone overnight. CIREBA agents also police themselves which is laughable. of course, it’s a real talent to stick up a sign and host an open house so getting $500,000 on a condo commission is fully deserved!!! Maybe i’m just jealous, but in truth, there is no justification for these rates. The party should end OR let them have high rates for 2nd home buyers but any local permamant residents are all at 1%? Maybe that’s the way to help us try to afford something here too.
https://www.movewise.co.uk/articles/estate-agent-fees
the most recent figures put the average estate agent fee for a sole agency contract at 1.18%+VAT. So including VAT that’s 1.42%. That means if your home sells for £275,000 and you agree to this fee, you’ll be paying the agent £3,905.
In our opinion, this is reasonably good value for money. However, for higher-value properties – such as those over £500,000 – agents are often prepared to accept lower fees, which is worth bearing in mind.
Why does a realtor need outsiders to sell/rent properties at all, this is not a special skill job and there are many dynamic local youngsters with splendid gift of the gab, why not groom locals for this particular job. Have wondered this forever.
The value of property has doubled or tripled in the last 5 to 6 years but rates have remained the same.
A $3 million condo on SMB is probably now selling for $6 to $7 million. So a $240 to $280K commission now vs $120K a few years ago. Certainly there is no incremental effort required merely because the price went up!
Very little property for sale? There are 1,011 sales listings currently on the CIREBA site.
There is ample opportunity for a Caymanian that is poised, with some education (and no criminal record), to join almost any real estate firm in place of a expatriate if they wanted. Most of the large firms have substantial difficulty in attracting Caymanians and thus have to seek expatriates.
But they have to be willing to accept an uncertain income, and have to work their way up — they arent going to be allocated a $10 million listing at WaterMark on day one!!
This area should definitely be only for Caymanians.
However, the commission paid to agents should also be reduced.
Gov should charge a surcharge for purchashers who don’t actually live in Cayman. Need not be a HUGE amount, it won’t deter the wealthy who are merely buying here for investment and to add to their real estate portfolio.
Cayman in a nutshell.
Foreign devlopers funding development in Cayman.
Construction companies that hire foreigners (and ownership is predominantly foreign – DECCO for example)
Stamp duty waivers given up the wazoo
Foreign buyers that buy the property
Foreign real estate agents that sell the property and make commissions.
Gov could have fixed the issue 25 years ago by charging these overseas buyers a higher rate. Why, as a local must i pay the same stamp duty % on a residential house that a foreign investor pays on an investment property.
Why are stamp duties being waived for institutional developers. Why are they even charged the same rate if not waived?
Easy answer – Gov doest care. Gov really messed up the strategy with property here. The cut of the cake locals and gov get is miniscule in comparison to what the private companies get.
I am a ‘paper’ caymanian. Even as someone who moved here i think the way its run is completly wack.
Well this is quite a departure from the PACT campaign promises. Big money firms will keep ‘selling Cayman’ and taking care of their own expat work force. PACT all showing us their true colors now. Develop, sell and rich get richer. Nothing in this for Caymanians.
Not many caymanian real estate agents. And it’s even less dark skin agents. Ask yourself why.
Because very very few locals will work at commission only jobs !
You can be Caymanian and white you know !!
You understand commission-only jobs are illegal in Cayman, right? Do not take too much comfort from the fact that inept or corrupt regulators are yet to do anything. Karma is coming for her cut of the action, with interest. It is well past due.