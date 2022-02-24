Premier warns war in Ukraine will increase COL

A woman in Kiyav, the capital of Ukraine

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has warned that the cost of fuel will increase in Cayman, pushing up the already rising cost of living, as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In a statement about today’s military action directed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Panton said it would carry a “tremendous humanitarian cost” and war is “usually the worst possible action and least effective option”.

The premier said that the Cayman Islands office in London is unaware of any Caymanians currently in Ukraine and the Scholarship Secretariat said there are no Caymanian students there either.

The increase in fuel prices and broader impact on price rises everywhere will have a direct impact on this jurisdiction and the sanctions imposed by the UK against Russia and several of the wealthy oligarchs who are close to the Kremlin are likely to have an impact on the offshore sector here.

Wealthy Russians, like many high net worth individuals, hold what may be both legitimate and illegitimate assets in the Cayman Islands. Several of the Russian elites that are believed to have been sanctioned also own yachts registered with the Cayman Islands Shipping Registry.

In his statement Panton spoke about the threat that this war poses to the global economy, which is already reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, and said it will also likely affect the financial services sector.

“We have already seen an increase in energy prices worldwide as oil rocketed past $100 a barrel. If war continues, the prices could go up even more, affecting prices worldwide. Here in the Cayman Islands we will almost certainly see higher fuel prices, which will in turn impact the prices on all goods and services, and therefore the general cost of living. Instead of war, the Cayman Islands would prefer an urgent peaceful end to this situation,” he said, adding that war is not a viable solution.

“At this time, the Cayman Islands Government Office in the United Kingdom is not aware of any Caymanians presently in the Ukraine,” Panton stated. “However, we will continue to monitor the situation as we continue to hope for a diplomatic and peaceful resolution. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent children, women and men of Ukraine as they face the fear of this unprovoked attack on their lives and their country.”