PPM calls for case by case assessment on stipend

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart (file photo)

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has criticised the PACT Government for its handling of the tourism stipend and its efforts to reduce the number of recipients, as the PPM responded to the government’s last-minute U-turn. Following a backlash from people who were told that they would no longer be receiving the money, the government introduced a transition process instead for those now back in work.

But McTaggart said the individual circumstances of the recipients should be assessed before anyone loses their money and PACT needs to make the system fairer.

While 600 people are said to be back in work, many are still on shorter hours or are earning only a fraction of their previous salaries, in some cases less than the hourly minimum wage because they are not getting the tips that the law allows as a top-up for low paid workers.

Government officials initially wrote to these stipend recipients last week telling them they would no longer receive the payments. However, a few days later, following a considerable number of complaints, the government reconsidered the situation and is now paying the same workers a reduced grant of $1,000 this month and then $750 in March before they undertake another review.

But the opposition said the government should assess the 600 plus recipients to determine their individual circumstances “before making random cuts”.

There have been concerns that some people have been receiving the stipend while working full time on a full income but the fraud has not been widespread and Labour Minister Chris Saunders has said there are no plans to prosecute people who have dishonestly drawn the stipend.

While the opposition backed the idea of clearing up the list to eliminate from it those who are fully employed and making sufficient money to meet their commitments, McTaggart said the review process had to be correct and “it must be fair to ensure that government is doing right by people whose lives have been turned upside down”.

The decision to cut the stipend had been based on a recent survey. This followed one conducted last year by the tourism ministry that had demonstrated that many recipients were in older people. The opposition leader pointed out that it would be hard for many of them to find jobs paying more than they earned from tourism.

McTaggart suggested that government should now look more closely at what people are earning, even if they have managed to get some form of work.

“The fact that the deputy premier was prepared to remove them altogether, before the hue and cry began, illustrates that he did not think this through sufficiently,” McTaggart said, noting that the minister had not provided any updated statistics.

“So how certain can he be that their current ‘full employment’ provides them sufficient income, particularly as we are entering a period of increasing cost of living? Government should have interviewed the impacted stipend recipients first to determine whether their circumstances warranted the continuation of a stipend payment.”

He urged the government to assess the situation of stipend recipients individually before making any reductions in their money or taking anyone off the list.

“The government should provide the statistics from their updated Tourism Stipend Survey,” the opposition leader said. “Let the public, including the stipend recipients, understand what the changing circumstances are.”

During his appearance at the press briefing on Thursday, Saunders had described the situation surrounding the stipend payments as a “little bit of a hiccup” and said that the government expected some complaints about changes as they work through the process of transition.

But the minister said that the government was working on a major campaign to promote jobs for Caymanians and that the WORC jobs website was under review.