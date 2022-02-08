Police seek witnesses to pedestrian hit-and-run
(CNS): Officers investigating a hit-and-run at the busy Grand Harbour Roundabout in George Town last Thursday evening are calling for anyone who saw the incident or who may have information to come forward. Police said a pedestrian was knocked down as he crossed the road in the area at about 5:15pm but the vehicle failed to stop.
The injured man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated and later released with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the incident and might be able to provide information that could identify the vehicle or the driver is asked to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.
Anonymous tips can also be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.
Considering the space limitations and the amount of vehicles on the road, not to mention poor drivers, most pedestrian crossings should be made over the roads like the bridges the hotels have made. I’m sure if the private sector and gov work together could make cayman a more pedestrian friendly island.
Cameras are needed that work . Too many accidents there and many other roundabouts. And stay off the phone and use INDICATORS please. We ain’t no mind readers.
Just check the cctv cameras and machine readable license plate data we paid millions for.