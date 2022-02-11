Police recover $1.4M of cocaine in GT bust

(CNS): During a drug bust at an undisclosed address somewhere in George Town on Wednesday, 9 February, officers from various units in the RCIPS recovered a significant quantity of cocaine which they said had an estimated street value of over CI$1.47million. In what appears to have been a targetted raid at the home at 9:30 in the morning police also seized drug paraphernalia and a large undisclosed sum of cash. However officers said no arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.