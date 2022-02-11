Police plan crackdown on Superbowl crowds

| 10/02/2022 | 9 Comments
Cayman News Service

(CNS): The RCIPS has issued a notice that there will be an increased visible police presence over the weekend in order to enforce COVID-19 public gathering regulations in relation to Superbowl events on Sunday. Police reminded members of the public and owners of establishments that will be televising the game that regulations remain in force that limit the number of people who can gather in place both inside and outside.

The coronavirus-related rules still restrict the number of people who can gather at an indoor venue to 100 and outdoors to 250, excluding members of staff. Owners of venues found exceeding these limits are liable on prosecution to a fine of $10,000 or imprisonment for two years.

The public can expect to see increased police presence over the weekend and the RCIPS said people should plan ahead before attending any events.

“If you are going to drink, don’t drive. Make a plan for getting home safely. The RCIPS wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable weekend,” an RCIPS spokesperson said.

Category: Crime, Police

Comments (9)

  1. Anonymous says:
    10/02/2022 at 7:56 pm

    I predict an announcement that Feb 14 all capacity restrictions are lifted.

  2. Anonymous says:
    10/02/2022 at 7:42 pm

    Afraid of the real criminals as usual.

  3. Anonymous says:
    10/02/2022 at 7:40 pm

    what a joke!

  4. Anonymous says:
    10/02/2022 at 7:38 pm

    How pathetic.

  5. Anonymous says:
    10/02/2022 at 7:26 pm

    Is it a joke?

  6. Anonymous says:
    10/02/2022 at 7:24 pm

    Spoiler alert.

    (No fines for bobos)

  7. Anonymous says:
    10/02/2022 at 7:22 pm

    250 outdoors with good spacing and fresh air, while not enforcing the guidelines of over capacity for the past few weeks? Makes sense only in GC

  8. Anonymous says:
    10/02/2022 at 7:22 pm

    RCIPS can go suck salt.

  9. Anonymous says:
    10/02/2022 at 7:06 pm

    Let’s all go watch at the hospitals. One, they’re empty. Two, no limits to number of people.

