Police plan crackdown on Superbowl crowds

(CNS): The RCIPS has issued a notice that there will be an increased visible police presence over the weekend in order to enforce COVID-19 public gathering regulations in relation to Superbowl events on Sunday. Police reminded members of the public and owners of establishments that will be televising the game that regulations remain in force that limit the number of people who can gather in place both inside and outside.

The coronavirus-related rules still restrict the number of people who can gather at an indoor venue to 100 and outdoors to 250, excluding members of staff. Owners of venues found exceeding these limits are liable on prosecution to a fine of $10,000 or imprisonment for two years.

The public can expect to see increased police presence over the weekend and the RCIPS said people should plan ahead before attending any events.

“If you are going to drink, don’t drive. Make a plan for getting home safely. The RCIPS wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable weekend,” an RCIPS spokesperson said.