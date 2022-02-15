Police on hunt for missing drug suspect

Allen McLean

(CNS): The RCIPS is looking for 54-year-old Allen Ronald McLean, who is wanted for drug-related offences and is believed to be armed. Police are asking members of the public to call 911 if they see McLean, who was last known to be living in George Town. No specific details about McLean’s potential criminal involvement has been revealed.

The police also noted that it is an offence to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offence. If prosecuted under this section, you may be liable on conviction to a fine of $5,000 or imprisonment for two years or both.



Investigators said anyone with information about the whereabouts of McLean should call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or dial 911, especially if the circumstances are time-sensitive. They also asked McLean to turn himself in to the nearest police station.

Anonymous tips can also be provided to the RCIPSonfidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.