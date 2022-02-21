Police looking for stolen Black Jeep

Black Jeep Wrangler similar to the one stolen

(CNS): A 2016 Black Jeep Wrangler, registration 169-007, was stolen from outside a home in East End during a burglary at the premises last Thursday morning, police said in a press release on Monday. The break-in happened at a house along the Queen’s Highway, where electronic items, tools and appliances were also stolen. The burglary is being investigated by the Bodden Town CID and detectives are asking anyone who sees the stolen vehicle to call 911 and provide as much detail as possible.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other burglaries in the Eastern Districts is asked to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.