Phased return for cruise ships begins late March

Cruise ships and tender boats in the George Town Harbour

(CNS): Cruise ships will be returning to the Cayman Islands from 21 March in what officials have said will be a phased approach, with a maximum of 40% of the previous passenger numbers for the first four weeks. In a press release issued late Friday afternoon following the cancellation of a press briefing scheduled for Thursday to announce the news, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan stated that the return of ships was pending the approval of Cabinet and changes to the regulations.

Aside from limiting the number of calls and accepting only fully vaccinated passengers and crew, the minister had asked for no other requirements, such as ensuring that Cayman was the first port of call or asking that passengers must take a COVID-19 test before disembarkation. Also, despite claims that “effective public health protocols will be maintained”, most cruise ships now no longer require their passengers to wear masks.

During Phase 1, passenger arrivals will be limited to 40% of previous volumes or a maximum of 75,000 passengers during these first four weeks. Should things go well and subject to Public Health approval, the capacity constraint will be removed before the end of April, though “effective public health protocols will be maintained, integrating the lessons learned during Phase 1”.

Bryan said the decision was not taken lightly and that all travel, whether by air or sea, presents a certain degree of risk while the pandemic persists.

“However, as we are seeing with stayover arrivals, our island’s high vaccination rate, coupled with having the right safety protocols in place, is allowing our tourism industry to recover,” he said.

Drawing on experience from the reintroduction of tourist air arrivals, the Programme Board and various local government entities are reviewing regulations to ensure that appropriate mechanisms are in place to protect the public.

These are intended to take into account the unique characteristics of the cruise industry and the fact that cruise passengers are only in the jurisdiction for six to eight hours on average.

Officials claimed that cruise operations have been safely resuming, and public health measures, such as pre-embarkation tests and wellness checks that comply with COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are in effect. Individual cruise lines have also developed their own safety protocols that exceed CDC guidelines, and ships are now equipped with excellent medical facilities, including intensive care and isolation units, the release said.

Nevertheless, there have been numerous outbreaks, and given the closed situation onboard ships, the virus can still spread very quickly.

But officials said that during Phase 1, in addition to the rigorous safety protocols implemented by cruise lines, which include the requirement for passengers and crew to be fully vaccinated, the Cayman Islands Government has identified which cruise calls will be permitted to increase the layers of public protection, though these details have not yet been released.

Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton has examined the health protocols of all cruise lines that operate under the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) and said she is satisfied, noting that no COVID-positive passengers, crew or their close contacts will be permitted to disembark the cruise ship in Grand Cayman, whether they are symptomatic or not.

Minister Bryan urged cruise operators, businesses and employees to prepare. “After two years of uncertainty there is finally light on the horizon,” he said. “I encourage businesses to start staffing up and making the necessary preparations to give cruise passengers a great experience when they arrive.”

Officials said that a press conference will be held in the coming weeks after Cabinet approval to provide the public with further information, including the approved cruise ship schedule.

The return of cruising will be welcomed by some in the tourism sector but many others, as well as the wider community, saw the ban on ships due to the pandemic as an opportunity to re-assess Cayman’s relationship with this sector, given the myriad concerns about the business.

These include the exploitation of operators in the jurisdiction supplying trips, the appalling environmental record and the limited benefit to the economy when weighed against the negative impact on overnight tourists, who are a far more lucrative source.

Bryan has also said that Cayman needs to rethink how it handles cruise ships, but he has said it needs to return before changes can be made.