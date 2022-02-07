Parliament meets to launch jubilee celebrations
(CNS): Members of Parliament held a special meeting on Sunday to mark the beginning of this year’s celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. The British monarch acceded to the throne 70 years ago, 6 February 1952, on the death of her father, George VI. The Queen, who is the longest serving British monarch, will be 96 on 21 April.
At the special meeting yesterday, Governor Martyn Roper read the proclamation declaring the start of the jubilee celebrations. The members then debated the motion for the proclamation, speaking about the monarch and in particular her two visits to the Cayman Islands in 1983 and in 1994 and this country’s position as an overseas territory.
See the meeting on CIGTV below:
It is unfortunate that so many Caymanians have no respect for the Queen. They should save their nasty comments for one of their own, a convicted criminal dressed up in his African dictator outfit, who despite his record has been an elected Parliamentarian for most of his life.
Royalty is just people larping but everyone takes them seriously for some reason.
lol..
What exactly makes her more important than you or I?
You don’t deserve to live in a UK territory like Cayman, or even a Commonwealth country, if you need to ask that
We don’t need a jubilee, we need another wreck of the 11 sails or some shit like that where the queen declares these islands forever free from failed science, lies and tyranny.
This is is distraction from the ongoing issues with government.
Just recently, the Governor and other senior officials have been implicated in the current issue with the overseas offices.
Let’s clear that up first, shall we?
Or should we bring back Dr. Lee to explain the government position on the Drs Express issue?
I am just asking for a little transparency. Is it too much to ask?
God save the Queen!
And Johnny Rotten!
Neither of them are real, just mere constructs.
Long May she reign!
God Bless her.