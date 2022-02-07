Parliament meets to launch jubilee celebrations

Governor Martyn Roper opens Jubilee Exhibition

Governor Martyn Roper reads proclamation to Parliament

(CNS): Members of Parliament held a special meeting on Sunday to mark the beginning of this year’s celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. The British monarch acceded to the throne 70 years ago, 6 February 1952, on the death of her father, George VI. The Queen, who is the longest serving British monarch, will be 96 on 21 April.

At the special meeting yesterday, Governor Martyn Roper read the proclamation declaring the start of the jubilee celebrations. The members then debated the motion for the proclamation, speaking about the monarch and in particular her two visits to the Cayman Islands in 1983 and in 1994 and this country’s position as an overseas territory.