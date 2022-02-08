Over 7,300 people currently infected with COVID-19

(CNS): The number of people in isolation here in Cayman after formally reporting that they have tested positive for COVID-19 is now believed to be more than 7,300 people, according to statistics on international websites where cases are recorded. Public Health Department officials have failed to report the number of active cases of the virus in the community to the Cayman public for more than ten days.

However, the Health Services Authority supplies numbers to the World Health Organization, which are then reflected across various other websites that document cases around the world.

According to Worldometer, as of Friday, 4 February, there were 7,366 active cases of the virus here, based on figures submitted over the last 7 days, which suggests that as many as 7,500 people were in quarantine as a result of being directly infected or as a close contact of an unvaccinated adult.

The last official number that PHD officials reported locally was just over 6,000 cases on 27 January. On Friday officials here reported 669 new positive cases between Tuesday and Thursday, 1-3 February.

The business community has been hard hit by staff having to isolate, and while official average daily case numbers appeared to be declining, this latest indication on the international pages, suggested that, as of Friday, well over 10% of the local population was infected and in quarantine.

It is now well documented in the press and on social media that there are dozens of people who tested positive with a lateral flow test but have not reported their status or who are not testing after being exposed because of isolation requirements and employers refusing to pay people who are required to quarantine.

Meanwhile, as well as long delays in official reports on the case numbers, there are similar delays in reporting hospital numbers. The last official release regarding hospitalisations was on Wednesday, 2 February, when there were 15 patients in hospital.