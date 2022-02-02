Online form created for quicker quarantine exit
(CNS): The Public Health Department has created a new online platform to enable people who tested positive for COVID-19 but have completed their full isolation period, are asymptomatic and have CT values of 32 or more to be released more quickly. An early release request can be sent to PHD through the new online form here, where people can upload a PCR exit result. If the criteria are met, they will receive an isolation release exit confirmation email to leave quarantine.
According to the latest figures from Public Health, there are still around 5,500 people in isolation but there are indications that the number of positive cases may finally be starting to fall.
While concerns remain that people are simply not reporting anymore because of the problems surrounding isolation, officials confirmed that there were 438 new cases on the 28 and 29 January, the lowest daily average for several weeks. So far, the count for positive cases on Sunday is just 132.
Hospital numbers have not been confirmed since the weekend, when there were 18 admissions, but officials have confirmed that Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly has been released from the hospital and is continuing her recovery at home.
See the latest release from Public Health on exiting COVID-19 quarantine here.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
See current vaccine and testing schedule
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
Stop exit testing now!
#freeourpeople
The time and effort they spent making this garbage should have been used to abolish the foolish certified LFT policy which is currently destroying the Sister Islands and their people.
Newsflash: won’t be reporting.
2 consecutive LFTs and I’m out.
So I must upload to their system a copy of a pcr test result which came from…wait for it….their system!
#worldclass
Mark my words. Not one single person will be released earlier from quarantine as a result of this electronic form.
End this madness already!
Huh? How will this make it quicker if we don’t get our results for 3 days? School age children need to get back to school ASAP or risk falling behind. What a load of crock. I will never report another covid illness in my home again after the piss poor job CIG has done running this.