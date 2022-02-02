Online form created for quicker quarantine exit

(CNS): The Public Health Department has created a new online platform to enable people who tested positive for COVID-19 but have completed their full isolation period, are asymptomatic and have CT values of 32 or more to be released more quickly. An early release request can be sent to PHD through the new online form here, where people can upload a PCR exit result. If the criteria are met, they will receive an isolation release exit confirmation email to leave quarantine.

According to the latest figures from Public Health, there are still around 5,500 people in isolation but there are indications that the number of positive cases may finally be starting to fall.

While concerns remain that people are simply not reporting anymore because of the problems surrounding isolation, officials confirmed that there were 438 new cases on the 28 and 29 January, the lowest daily average for several weeks. So far, the count for positive cases on Sunday is just 132.

Hospital numbers have not been confirmed since the weekend, when there were 18 admissions, but officials have confirmed that Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly has been released from the hospital and is continuing her recovery at home.

See the latest release from Public Health on exiting COVID-19 quarantine here.