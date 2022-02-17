On-island testing dropped for vaxxed tourists

Premier Wayne Panton at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): Visitors to the Cayman Islands who are fully and verifiably vaccinated against COVID-19 and arrive with a negative PCR test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus will no longer have to take lateral flow test during their stay, in a move government hopes will help attract more guests back to the islands. The change also applies to vaccinated residents who are not positive for the virus and is part of a package of relaxations in the rules relating to the pandemic.

The maximum number of people allowed at gatherings has been increased to 1,000 outdoors and 500 inside; bars and nightclubs can return to their normal licensing hours, and unvaccinated travellers will now only need to quarantine for seven days provided they remain negative. Inter-island travel testing has also been removed for the vaccinated as well as testing for entry into gyms and sports venues.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Premier Wayne Panton said the relaxation of the COVID-19 regulations was because of the falling case numbers, which he claimed were due to the measures that had been adopted, as well as the advice from public health experts.

Panton said the changes will have a positive impact on the economic recovery and help resume a level of normality to life.

“They are important to us,” he said. “We believe that relaxing these regulations will mean more business for gyms and more children will be able to participate in outdoor sporting activities. These new regulations are good for business and good for families.”

The premier nevertheless urged people to take personal lateral flow tests if they planned on being in crowds or visiting vulnerable people or the elderly and to get vaccinated. He asked everyone who tested positive with an LFT to do the right thing and report it, and he stressed the need to continue being responsible and keep each other safe, regardless of the relaxation in some rules.

“I assure you that all the COVID-19 measures this PACT Government takes are for the health, safety and well-being of our community, visitors and our people,” Panton said.

“I want to reassure the public who may find further relaxation of the restrictions in some way uncomfortable that we are continuing to monitor the global responses to this pandemic; we are continuing to follow the science, and we will make changes to the critical response plans based on the best advice and information available to us,” he added.

Speaking about further potential changes, Panton said that when the caseloads reduce, there will be more lifting of restrictions but that would be based on advice from Public Health, as it was important to protect the healthcare system as we observe a decline in cases of COVID-19 infections.

“We do want to make changes as soon as we are advised it is safe to do so. We are not interested in trying to inconvenience people for the sake of it,” Panton noted.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said that discussions were underway to examine the current isolation rules for people who are positive and the possibility of reducing the times that people are in quarantine.

He noted that there are currently eight people in hospital, seven at the HSA and one in Health City Cayman Islands. Three patients are in ICU on ventilators, and all eight are unvaccinated, he said, as he urged people to get their shots.

Although no daily case numbers were given by officials at the press briefing, Dr Williams-Rodriguez confirmed that the isolation numbers had dropped significantly. As of yesterday, there were 2,406 active cases, which is less than half the number this time last week.

Asked about the recent addition to the number of people who had died with COVID-19, Dr Williams-Rodriguez said that this was a person who had died in January and had not been tested for the virus while alive but it had been detected during a postmortem.