Omicron B2 variant turns up in test results

(CNS): Public Health officials have revealed that the new Omicron variant, BA.2, has been discovered in the Cayman Islands. The highly contagious nature of this latest strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was identified here on 3 February, might explain why so many people have been in isolation over the last week. This latest variant was first identified in the Philippines in November 2021 and has since been shown to be highly transmissible.

Nevertheless, Public Health officials said it presents with less severe symptoms than even the original Omicron. Described by some scientists as a stealth variant, because the mutations make it harder to identify, the World Health Organization said Tuesday that this strain is expected to rise around the world.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead, said the global health agency is tracking four different versions of Omicron. At a Q&A with the world’s press, she said the BA.2 subvariant, which is more contagious than the currently dominant BA.1 version, will likely become even more common.

Releasing the latest weekly report, which covers the statistics for last week, indicates a decline in the number of people testing positive, despite the significant number of people who appear to be in isolation.

Between 30 January and 5 February, Public Health officials recorded 1,671 new cases of COVID-19, a decline of 475 on the previous week. The daily average case count also fell to 231. As of 5 February, Cayman had recorded 17,687 cases, but since then there were at least 175 more cases on Sunday, indicating that the current figure has probably exceeded 18,000.

Officials said the current number of people in hospital is 13, and the number remained stable last week. However, one of the patients died as a result of COVID complications. The elderly patient with severe comorbidity died on 2 February.

There have been 16 COVID-related deaths in the Cayman Islands since the beginning of the pandemic and while most of those individuals were unvaccinated, overall 44% of people admitted to hospital have had at least one shot.

Even though the variant is generally less severe, since 11 December 18 patients have been admitted to hospital who had tested positive for Omicron and eight of these patients were fully vaccinated, though none of them have died. Their average length of hospital stay was five days, while those testing positive for the Delta variant remained in hospital on average for just under nine days.

Between 11 November 2021 and the end of last week, 15 children have been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19. Genomic sequencing isolated four cases of the Delta variant and one case of Omicron among the paediatric cases. Three out of 15 children had severe complications.

Vaccine take-up has continued to decline and just 29% of the population has had the third booster shot, but 83% of the population has already had at least one shot.