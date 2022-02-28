OfReg boss resigns for better offer

Malike Cummings

(CNS): Malike Cummings, the chief executive officer of the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg), is leaving the beleaguered agency after two and a half years on the job and a catalogue of controversies, having apparently taken up a better job offer in a different jurisdiction. According to a release from OfReg, the process of identifying an interim CEO has begun while the recruitment of a new CEO gets underway. However, CNS understands that a senior, long-serving civil servant has already been earmarked to oversee the agency until a permanent successor is found, who will be tasked will tackling the myriad problems at the regulator.

The problems at OfReg began before Cummings’ tenure, including an argument in September 2018 between the board chair and directors over the CEO post that almost came to blows.

However, the seemingly endless stream of issues continued after Cummings’ appointment in September 2019, from overspending to a complete failure to meet any of the stated aims of the entity. Nevertheless, OfReg board chair Rudy Ebanks, expressed his appreciation for what he said was Cummings’ leadership of the organisation.

“OfReg has accomplished much under Malike’s stewardship,” Ebanks said, without offering any details. “It was a pleasure to serve with him on the board, and we wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Cummings, who came to Cayman after heading up the Turks and Caicos’ Energy and Utilities Commission, is leaving because he had “accepted another opportunity outside of the jurisdiction”, according to the press release announcing his departure.

He wished success for the team he is leaving behind and said that Cayman is a wonderful place to live and work.

“I accepted the CEO position with OfReg because it presented a great opportunity to be part of a team that was tasked with bringing regulation of our various sectors under one roof,” he said. “It was a challenge, and one that I relished. I am happy with the progress that we have made, and of the numerous initiatives we have successfully delivered upon in such a short period of time.”

Those challenges began for Cummings soon after his arrival with the publication of two reports in 2020 by the auditor general which revealed the agency was wasting public cash and failing to deliver on its fundamental purpose for existing.

Cummings was then involved in a difficult appearance before the Public Accounts Committee following appearances by then board chair Linford Pierson and other staff members.

Public criticisms about the agency have ranged from concerns about the salaries and allowances paid to the senior staff, and the failure to address apparently random fluctuations in gas prices amid suspicions of collusion between the two main wholesalers.

Many consumers believe that OfReg has failed to properly regulate any of the utilities and its staff is too close to the providers. There have also been allegations that the only area where OfReg seems to be actually using its regulator powers is curbing the expansion of alternative energy.