Octogenarian dies from COVID-related causes

(CNS): An 86-year-old patient who was fully vaccinated but suffering from severe comorbidities died Wednesday as a result of COVID-19 related causes. This is the sixteenth person to die as a result of SARS-CoV-2 over the last two years in Cayman since the virus arrived on our shores. Another 15 people are in hospital due to the virus, after two new patients were admitted and three were discharged. So far, 200 people have been admitted to hospital with the virus since March last year.

There were further indications that the case numbers are finally falling, as Public Health counted 132 new positive cases for Monday, 31 January, though the figure is expected to increase slightly when the final number is confirmed. A decline in numbers at the end of last week followed a peak earlier, according to the COVID-19 Situational Report covering the period between 23 and 29 January.

During that week 35 people were admitted to hospital because of the virus and the majority of patients are unvaccinated, officials said. 7,930 tests were carried out by Public Health over the course of the week and 2,146, or 27%, were positive. But since almost 600 people tested positive on Tuesday of last week, the numbers have since begun to decline, suggesting that the impact of the very contagious Omicron variant of the virus may have peaked.