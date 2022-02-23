NRA to open bids for EIA on E-W Arterial extension

Area of planned road extension

(CNS): The National Roads Authority is about to begin the search for consultants to conduct an environmental impact assessment to extend the East-West Arterial Road as far as Frank Sound. NRA Director Edward Howard said work was underway to get the procurement documents posted soon as possible, given the commitment the PACT Government has made to that road expansion.

But Eastern District commuters say the real traffic woes for them are from Prospect to Grand Harbour, and Howard said that is where the real challenges are.

Speaking at a recent public meeting in Prospect, which was hosted by Health Minister Sabrina Turner, who is the district MP, and broadcast on Radio Cayman, Howard outlined the ongoing work and the plans the NRA has for the area.

While work is now underway on the stretch of East-West Arterial from Hirst Road to Woodland Drive, there are several issues that could prove controversial for the further expansion of that road to Frank Sound.

This stretch of road poses a direct threat to the Central Mangrove Wetlands. The current proposed route would also result in the fragmentation of the wetlands, compounding the environmental threat to this critical habitat, which is already under threat from encroaching residential development.

However, the necessity for the road remains in question since the cause of the congestion problems is the Prospect-Red Bay area.

Most of the Eastern District commuter troubles lie in the bottleneck around Grand Harbour, and that is where drivers are keen to see the NRA invest its time and money. But Howard pointed out that the island is only three-quarters of a mile wide at that point, which presents a significant problem, and said that Cayman would have to re-think its transport issues in the future.

Traffic congestion from the east has surged again, as the number of people in isolation fell rapidly over the last two weeks and employees who had been working from home through the peak of the COVID-19 community spread are returning to the office.

As a result, there has been a return of horrendous traffic jams during the morning and evening commute, and people are once again taking to social media to vent their frustrations. Traffic is now bumper to bumper from sunrise during the morning commute and as late as 8pm in the evenings, as people travel to and from George Town.

Howard warned that this was only going to get worse, given that the fastest growing residential areas were all east of Prospect. He said the government would need to look at public transportation and encourage people out of their cars.

“Prospect is the constrained area,” he said, as he explained the need for all drivers coming from anywhere in the east to pass through that narrow point to get to town. “The challenge for me and my team is how do we eke every bit of capacity out of that little section of roadway that we have.”

The director said that the NRA was widening the Hurley-Merren Boulevard between Grand Harbour and Chrissie Tomlinson roundabout to six lanes. But in order to encourage people out of their cars, it was important to balance road safety with such wide highways, noting the need for bike lanes and pedestrian crossings and a reduction in the speed limit.

Work is also expected to restart to widen the Linford Pierson Highway, which is another major area of congestion.

Howard pointed out that the congestion was caused by the way planning and zoning have rolled out over the years. “A lot of it has to do… when we look back… at how we decided to plan. A lot of traffic situations grow out of how we decide to do land-use planning, how we zone our land,” he said.

The intense development now in the Grand Harbour area, including new commercial as well as residential projects, is likely to put even more pressure on the traffic amid growing concerns for commuters.

Given the resurgence in traffic, the relief for commuters from the completion of the additional lanes along Shamrock Road from Grand Harbour towards the Red Bay roundabout is likely to be short-lived, as some of the major developments in the area are completed over the coming months.