New rules relaxing COVID-19 restrictions released

Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez

(CNS): The new regulations relating to the management of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands have been published on the government gazette confirming the lifting of post-arrival test requirements for vaccinated travellers. The quarantine period for partially vaccinated, the non-securely verifiable vaccinated, and unvaccinated travellers has also dropped to seven days. Pre-flight tests to travel between Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman have also been scrapped.

The changes are part of Phase 5 of the border reopening plan, and Premier Wayne Pantons said yesterday they would help the community “to safely live with COVID-19 as we continue to take a balanced, pragmatic approach”.

Masks and social distancing requirements are still in place, though maximum crowd sizes have been increased to 500 people indoors and 1,000 outdoors. Exceptions will be considered only if specific criteria are met, as determined by the medical officer of health. Testing restrictions on gyms have also been lifted.