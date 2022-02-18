New rules relaxing COVID-19 restrictions released
(CNS): The new regulations relating to the management of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands have been published on the government gazette confirming the lifting of post-arrival test requirements for vaccinated travellers. The quarantine period for partially vaccinated, the non-securely verifiable vaccinated, and unvaccinated travellers has also dropped to seven days. Pre-flight tests to travel between Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman have also been scrapped.
The changes are part of Phase 5 of the border reopening plan, and Premier Wayne Pantons said yesterday they would help the community “to safely live with COVID-19 as we continue to take a balanced, pragmatic approach”.
Masks and social distancing requirements are still in place, though maximum crowd sizes have been increased to 500 people indoors and 1,000 outdoors. Exceptions will be considered only if specific criteria are met, as determined by the medical officer of health. Testing restrictions on gyms have also been lifted.
Category: Health, Local News, Medical, Travel
So tired of “the Rock”.
I’m ready to board one of those U.S. Airliners any day now. Yes- fully vaccinated and ready for travels/multiple family excursions.
When will children be allowed to play indoor sports again? Disallowing people to be within six feet of each other in indoor sporting areas while bars can be crowded and maskless is ridiculous.
How is it that outdoor sports can have 1,000 spectators but I would get two years in prison for playing basketball in an gym? incomprehensible.
This is about economics, not health. If it was about health, the testing of tourists after arrival would continue.
The mask mandate is pure nonsense but anyone who wishes to continue with it should do so. Been to a restaurant lately? Some servers pull their mask down to rattle off the specials or they wear the masks below their nose. Get rid of the requirement to mask when you walk in or go to the restroom. You are not protected from Covid just because you are seated so what difference does it make?
Exactly and get rid of quarantine too as it makes no sense
Do they even bother providing a justification for keeping any of the restrictions, when so many of the OECD has dropped all of them?
UK, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway…
Exactly and ivwr a month now UK dropped theirs. Aren’t we a UK territory
Is any of this really about science anymore? Is it just politics?
For example, the unvaccinated (those sinners!!) can quarantine for 7 days, and a vaccinated guest can stay with them and come and go freely with LFT’s….but the vaccinated can spread it just as easily for all intents and purposes…i really cannot fathom the logic here
And as for hinting the cruise ships are coming back…can we have another election please? A referendum? We don’t want cruise ships back.
LOL
BS! End all mandates now!
So someone is going to pay thousands of $ to fly to CI and will also fake their vaccine certificate? Seems the “verification” is an unnecessary step. Come on guys. You’re excluding a big portion of the world