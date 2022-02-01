New online site created for government jobs

Government Administration Building

(CNS): Government has launched a new online recruitment website for civil service and public sector jobs. What was previously just a database listing of vacancies has been changed into a fully functional recruitment portal that allows jobseekers to store and update their employment profile in a format that can be reused for multiple job applications.

Announcing the arrival of www.careers.gov.ky, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said the change is part of the government’s customer service initiatives. “This new paperless system offers increased accessibility for jobseekers to complete their entire application online,” he said.

“It will also make it easy to apply for multiple jobs, to track applications, and to monitor subsequent communication. With this technology, communication between hiring departments and applicants will be faster, ensuing communication with all applicants, even where there are high volumes of candidates.”

Manderson added that this one-stop shop for recruitment was a significant stride in moving civil service recruitment into the 21st century.

Jobseekers will be able to browse the available opportunities 24/7. After creating a profile in the system with a user’s education and employment history, they will be able to apply for any job by following the simple steps and answering job-specific questions. The system allows applicants to receive notifications from HR managers and keep track of scheduled interviews and tests.

Officials from the Portfolio of the Civil Service (POCS), which worked closely with embedded human resources personnel across government, said in a press release that they were striving to modernise the way CIG attracts future talent.

Anticipating that an online process may initially be challenging for some clients, POCS is also partnering with the Cayman Islands Public Library Service and WORC to provide additional support and online access to those who would like help when making an application for the first time.

This is in addition to existing support in the districts where government agencies are already offering services. There is also a detailed step-by-step video provided at www.careers.gov.ky that walks users through the process.

With plans to expand the service, POCS Chief Officer Gloria McField-Nixon said the launch was a first step in improving the applicant experience.

“Within the year, the careers portal will be expanded to carry successful applicants all the way through the recruitment process to hiring and onboarding,” she said. “This would allow HR managers to begin orientation about civil service values and vision well before an official start date. The potential to add new features to the platform will also allow us to continuously evolve to meet our customers’ needs.”