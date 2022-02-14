Ministry plans to plant 1,330 trees for Jubilee

Members of the National Tree Planting Advisory Committee at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park; the Committee includes representatives of the Cayman Islands Government, National Trust for the Cayman Islands, Caribbean Blooms, Cayman Nature, and the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park.

Close-up of a Mahogany (Swietenia mahagoni) tree blossom (photo by Nick Johnson)

(CNS): The Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency is launching a national tree-planting project to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year and benefit future generations. The goal is to plant 70 trees in each of the constituencies across all three islands, including 70 mahogany (Swietenia mahagoni) selected by Premier Wayne Panton.

The ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’ initiative is Cayman’s contribution to the Queen’s Green Canopy project.

“Mahogany is an incredibly important tree in terms of its deep cultural and historical significance to the Cayman Islands,” said Panton, who also has responsibility for the new sustainability portfolio. “It was a natural choice to celebrate Her Majesty’s enduring legacy while fostering connection between our community and our natural environment.

“To plant 1,330 trees across our islands is a big goal but I know we can achieve it by working together. From schools to church groups to service clubs and corporate green teams, everyone can get involved in this earth-saving project and help green Cayman.”

By focusing on native and endemic plants with cultural significance — like mahogany, which is easily propagated from seed, cabbage (Guapira discolor), strawberry (Eugenia axillaris) and Cayman sage (Salvia caymanensis) — the Queen’s Jubilee tree-planting will support local biodiversity, enhance community well-being and combat climate change.

Jennifer Ahearn, the chief officer in the premier’s ministry, said the project supports a number of objectives outlined in the government’s Strategic Policy Statement.

“Trees are remarkable allies to our efforts to create a more sustainable and climate-resilient Cayman Islands,” Ahearn said. “Trees improve our physical environments, sequester carbon, provide important ecosystem services that support biodiversity, enhance community well-being and, in the case of fruit-bearing trees, even support increased local food security.”

The ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’ initiative will run throughout this year and all the trees planted over will be registered on a digital map and presented to the Queen as part of the Green Canopy initiative.

Individuals, schools, constituencies and corporations are all encouraged to get involved with the project. The government is collaborating with various organisations to secure seeds and saplings free of charge for schools, parks and other places of community significance, including the National Trust for the Cayman Islands, Caribbean Blooms, the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park and the Department of Agriculture.

A number of local nurseries have also pledged to donate trees or provide discounts in support of the programme. Ahearn said this support spoke volumes about the importance of trees to everyone in the community.

A committee, led by Senior Policy Advisor Kristen Smith, has been established and the members have already been working behind the scenes for the past few months to help turn this idea into a reality.

“We are grateful and inspired by the support and look forward to seeing these seeds of change take root and flourish,” said Ahearn.