Ministry plans to plant 1,330 trees for Jubilee
(CNS): The Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency is launching a national tree-planting project to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year and benefit future generations. The goal is to plant 70 trees in each of the constituencies across all three islands, including 70 mahogany (Swietenia mahagoni) selected by Premier Wayne Panton.
The ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’ initiative is Cayman’s contribution to the Queen’s Green Canopy project.
“Mahogany is an incredibly important tree in terms of its deep cultural and historical significance to the Cayman Islands,” said Panton, who also has responsibility for the new sustainability portfolio. “It was a natural choice to celebrate Her Majesty’s enduring legacy while fostering connection between our community and our natural environment.
“To plant 1,330 trees across our islands is a big goal but I know we can achieve it by working together. From schools to church groups to service clubs and corporate green teams, everyone can get involved in this earth-saving project and help green Cayman.”
By focusing on native and endemic plants with cultural significance — like mahogany, which is easily propagated from seed, cabbage (Guapira discolor), strawberry (Eugenia axillaris) and Cayman sage (Salvia caymanensis) — the Queen’s Jubilee tree-planting will support local biodiversity, enhance community well-being and combat climate change.
Jennifer Ahearn, the chief officer in the premier’s ministry, said the project supports a number of objectives outlined in the government’s Strategic Policy Statement.
“Trees are remarkable allies to our efforts to create a more sustainable and climate-resilient Cayman Islands,” Ahearn said. “Trees improve our physical environments, sequester carbon, provide important ecosystem services that support biodiversity, enhance community well-being and, in the case of fruit-bearing trees, even support increased local food security.”
The ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’ initiative will run throughout this year and all the trees planted over will be registered on a digital map and presented to the Queen as part of the Green Canopy initiative.
Individuals, schools, constituencies and corporations are all encouraged to get involved with the project. The government is collaborating with various organisations to secure seeds and saplings free of charge for schools, parks and other places of community significance, including the National Trust for the Cayman Islands, Caribbean Blooms, the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park and the Department of Agriculture.
A number of local nurseries have also pledged to donate trees or provide discounts in support of the programme. Ahearn said this support spoke volumes about the importance of trees to everyone in the community.
A committee, led by Senior Policy Advisor Kristen Smith, has been established and the members have already been working behind the scenes for the past few months to help turn this idea into a reality.
“We are grateful and inspired by the support and look forward to seeing these seeds of change take root and flourish,” said Ahearn.
Local schools and non-profit organisations can contact the ministry at treeplanting@gov.ky to learn more about requesting trees or seeds.
Individuals or organisations with trees to spare are encouraged to consider donating trees by emailing treeplanting@gov.ky and the ministry will then connect donors with local schools and non-profit organisations in need of trees.
A new website and social media pages have been established to provide regular project updates and planting tips. The webiste provides information on how to get involved, register your tree planting, donate a tree or nominate a tree.
1330 trees!!! Read the article, they are seeds and saplings….anyone with any sense knows that these little things will require ALOT of care for ALOT of time….who will be watering these trees (multiple times EVERY day for WEEKS) until they are safely rooted? And who will pay for all that water?
Too bad the minster of planning didn’t save a few native trees in North Side for the low income home development. All that was saved was great silver thatch. The existing ‘bush’ could have helped the low income earners save on the Cuc bills….planning for what…what a joke. Shame on government. Right at the same time as this. Makes me sick. What’s next tear down carol winker house for a construction manager…
Not moved or impressed by this, maybe if it was 700 or 7000 it might make a dent but 70 is just lip service.
I believe in St Lucia they plant a tree whenever a child is born. Would be a good idea to start the tradition here, even if just a coconut palm.
Can we please have some shade trees in George Town, particularly in Heroes Square and Cardinal Avenue. A few seats would not go amiss either. If you want to attract visitors you will need public toilets as well. Some drinking fountains would be useful.
If the beautification of George Town is to continue get rid of those ghastly sheds on Albert Panton Street.
Some shade down by the fish market for the good fishermen would be good too.
Maybe they could put back some of the ones PWD just cut down in Scholars park?
I wonder how many thousands of trees that were already here will be torn down in that same time?
So, adding 1,330 preferred specie trees against how many natural habitats being cut down per year? Is there anyone counting the other side of the equation? Wouldn’t it be easier to make it more difficult for developers to clearcut lots of thousands of existing trees that are already thickly rooted and supporting natural ecosystems, than partially artificially re-gardening with contrition after-the-fact? If the goal is really carbon sequestering as stated.
A referendum on independence v King Charles and Queen Camila
Why not plant the trees for a worthy cause? Here, it’s dressed up as recognition to one of the biggest scroungers on the planet, where do the Monarchy get all their money from?
Well you def do not contribute to the cost if the monarchy. It is borne by U.K. taxpayers. If they are not complaining why should you!
We are.
I was once a UK tax payer, one of the main reasons I left.