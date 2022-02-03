Ministry gives charity $1.5M to repair damaged homes

(CNS): Money that was allocated in the 2020/21 budget to repair the homes of those most in need but was not spent has been given to a local charity that is already funding and undertaking numerous projects for Caymanians in need. The social development ministry has given $1.5 million to the R3 Cayman Foundation as a way to get urgent housing repairs underway and create a “valuable partnership” for social development, Minister André Ebanks said.

“Extensive damage to a significant number of homes arose from, or was exacerbated by, Storm Grace in mid-August 2021, affecting many Caymanians who lack the financial wherewithal to fund these repairs,” he said in a release announcing the whopping donation.

“The high volume of 2021 outstanding housing repairs requires additional resources, and with this donation, they can be delivered through the expertise and efficiency of the voluntary sector with the aim to clear as much of the backlog as possible before the commencement of the 2022 hurricane season.”

The R3 Cayman Foundation was established during the COVID-19 lockdown with CI$1 million donated by Dart. At the time the billionaire developer said he would match all other donations, which means that the ministry’s cash will be turned into $3 million.

The public money will be used to carry out the identified housing repairs for those who fit specific eligibility criteria, including priority given to Caymanians who are over age 60, disabled or vulnerable and low-income families with children. The matched funds will be used by R3 on other social development needs in the community.

“As a non-profit entity it has demonstrated that it operates with the highest standards of professionalism and accountability,” Ebanks said. “The investment of these funds is a tangible demonstration of government’s commitment to advancing social development for people in the Cayman Islands, and we are delighted that R3 Cayman Foundation shares our vision.”

Eric Bush, the chief officer in the ministry, who although embroiled in the recent overseas office scandal is still in post, said that since Tropical Storm Grace in mid-August last year, the government’s Housing Repair Programme received hundreds of requests. Over 40 homes have been repaired by the ministry, and while it will continue to carry out this urgently needed work, R3 will also be using the public cash to repair even more.

Bryan Hunter, Chair of R3 Cayman Foundation, said the charity will carry out the housing repairs programme and donate money to Resilience Cayman, which R3 has supported in the past in relation to their food, utilities and rent support programmes.

He also noted that R3 has policies and procedures in place to ensure that the non-profit organisations it funds are well run with strong financials and governance standards and will provide the appropriate oversight in relation to large donations such as the one in this case.

Hunter said the generous donation from the Cayman Islands Government in support of the housing repairs programme fell within R3’s readiness and relief objectives, in that its aim is to repair homes that have been damaged by a tropical storm or hurricane or to repair homes that are in such a state of disrepair that they are unlikely to withstand a future tropical cyclone.

“We are also delighted to provide a series of donations amounting to the $1.5m donation to Resilience Cayman and to work with them to ensure that this programme is carried out efficiently and effectively,” he added.