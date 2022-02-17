Ministry begins cutting tourism workers’ stipend

(CNS): More than 600 tourism workers are being trimmed from the list of about 3,000 original recipients of the government’s monthly CI$1,500 stipend, which was created to help them survive after Cayman closed its borders to visitors almost two years ago. But many of those who have returned to work are still receiving only a fraction of their pre-pandemic earnings. The labour ministry is therefore transitioning these people off the list by cutting payments over the next two months, in the hope that tourism will recover and guests return.

All stipend recipients were expecting the regular monthly cheques earlier this week but government had told them that payments would be delayed as they worked on cleaning up the list. Recipients are now expected to get their money on Friday, but those who did not complete the survey sent out earlier this month have been advised that they will not be processed for payment this week and need to complete the survey.

The list of stipend recipients has been reduced by more than 20%. Although the former tourism workers were given little notice, fears that the rest would lose all support in this first cut were unfounded, as the government is instead introducing a transitional two-month grant period.

Original WhatsApp message (click to enlarge)

Nevertheless, payments are being cut significantly to $1,000 this month and then down to $750 in March, when they will be asked to complete another survey on their status. At that time government hopes to cut people adrift or offer some other form of support.

According to officials, this first group of people dropped from the list all claimed to have returned to full-time work or had re-opened small businesses. But there are concerns that many were still not earning very much at all and it could be many more months before they are able to do so.

Nevertheless, the ministry is pressing ahead with trimming the list further and is urging the nearly 2,400 people still getting the $1,500 to find work, warning that it will continue to review the circumstances of those receiving the stipend.

The move from the tourism ministry to the labour ministry paved the way for the survey on the stipend recipients’ employment status and other information. Chief Officer Wesley Howell said these payments were an emergency measure put in place to help those who suddenly lost their income when the borders shut.

“Since the reopening of tourism in November of last year, the economy and local situation have steadily improved, and we are pleased to say that around 625 previously unemployed stipend recipients are now back to work full-time,” Howell said. “As the ministry responsible for Caymanian employment, having responsibility for this stipend changes the focus to a more active pursuit of full-time employment for these job seekers.

“With the new Tourism Recovery Grant programme, we are stepping away from simply administering stipend payments without continued vetting and assessment and moving to providing proactive support in both finding jobs and providing training and certification opportunities to those who have resumed employment,” he added.

Howell said the transition period recognises the reduced hours, as tourism is not back to its full speed, and that self-employed people who have re-opened their businesses are not operating at their usual capacity.

“We fully understand that being back to work and fully employed does not mean that people are back to their former level of income,” Howell accepted. “It is understood that people will still need some support.”

Tourism workers were no longer displaced workers, he said, but part of the industry’s post-pandemic recovery, and government will also offer training and other support during the transition

Labour Minister Chris Saunders has consistently raised concerns that the government cannot keep paying the stipend and has been focused on getting people back to work.

“We understand that there is no greater satisfaction than being in control of your own destiny through working at a job or occupation you love and being a contributing and productive member of society. This is our hope for all Caymanians. And we have taken action to make this hope a reality,” he said.

“There have been several training opportunities offered to stipend recipients specifically in the tourism field through the Ministry and Department of Tourism in conjunction with the Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA) beginning in 2021, and we have also jointly organised a Tourism Job Fair that was well attended. These efforts continue, combined with new endeavours.”

Saunders said that tourism stipend recipients who remain unemployed, like all Caymanian job seekers, should register with JobsCayman, the government’s employment portal, which now hosts all vacancies and where there are currently over 800 jobs available, though many are not tourism-related.

“The leadership teams at the ministry and at WORC have made a concerted effort to encourage tourism stipend recipients to both register with WORC for employment assistance and to register via the JobsCayman portal to assist in their search for full-time employment,” he said. “We have tourism industry partners who are eager to employ Caymanians as the hospitality industry continues to recover from the dire effects of the pandemic.”

Those impacted by the trimming of the list will be offered training, including paid on-the-job government-subsidized training in new fields that will lead to technical and vocational certification.

“Through these new efforts, we hope to provide training and certification to stipend recipients, recovery grant participants and other Caymanian jobseekers that will equip them for success,” Saunders said, adding that more details of these new programmes will be released in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, WORC Acting Director Laura Watler said the agency was working on making the job listings on the government portal more accessible to more people.

“We understand the limitations with accessibility to the job listings and we are working on solutions to remove these,” she said. “This week, we will begin advertising all local job listings in the printed weekly newspapers so job seekers can see the available jobs and then follow the registration process to apply online.”

WORC is also making job listings on the JobsCayman portal visible without registration, and to make the application process through registration more streamlined.

Officials also noted that both the new grants and continued stipends to those who completed the survey will be paid in line with previous arrangements, either direct bank deposits or cheque payments. Requests for a change from direct bank deposit to cheque cannot be accommodated and no new applications for the displaced tourism worker stipend are being accepted.