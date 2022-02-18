Minister hints at imminent return of cruise ships

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has said the COVID-19 testing regime was presenting major hurdles for the return of visitors, and the “significant policy change” dropping the requirement for vaccinated travellers to do repeated tests will boost the ongoing efforts to increase stay-over tourism.

During Thursday’s COVID press briefing, the minister also hinted at the return of cruise tourism in the near future and urged operators to recall staff and get their businesses ready. Bryan gave no specifics but said there would be news about cruise tourism next week.

The relaxation of the testing requirements, an increase in the maximum number of people allowed to gather, and the return of regular hours for bars and nightclubs are expected to help tourism businesses that cater to overnight guests, especially groups and conventions.

However, the return of any cruise ships was still thought to be several weeks, if not months, away. But Bryan said that, given the number of jobs and businesses dependent on cruise tourism, discussions were ongoing with the cruise lines.

Following the recent visit by members of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association, local health officials here had followed up this week with Zoom meetings to discuss the safety protocols government wants to see in place before the ships can return to Grand Cayman and passengers disembark.

“We have gained many insights and been provided with significant enough information to allow the government to make some very important decisions,” the minister said. He noted that the management of these health and safety protocols was still being considered and did not elaborate on the decisions government has made.

Nonetheless, Bryan called on business to get prepared for the return of cruise ships. “In the meantime, for those in the cruise sector, it is time for you to start getting ready. If you need to bring back staff to work, start contacting them now, and if you need to hire new employees, please please focus on hiring Caymanians first.



The minister added, “I expect to be making some exciting news announcement next week,” and he urged people to stay tuned to the government’s social media and news channels because the announcements will be good for cruise and tourism in general.

With the “amazing announcement for tourism” on Thursday, as well as increasing airlift as more airlines return from more destinations, Bryan said that guests numbers are expected to grow significantly. However, he believes the numbers are already doing better than had been expected, including the arrival of around 1,200 people on Saturday alone.

There are still challenges ahead, however, and Bryan noted the issue of people testing positive when they leave. He also stressed the need to persuade tourism employers to take on local people, as there are still problems with some stakeholders.