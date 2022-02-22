Man injured in serious assault at Marquee Plaza

Photo from social media

(CNS): Police are looking for witnesses to a serious assault outside the Power Supply Bar located at the Marquee Plaza on Lawrence Boulevard, George Town, around 10:30 on Sunday night. Police officers were dispatched by the 911 call centre to an address on Anthony Drive, where they found the injured man and were told that he had been assaulted by several people outside the bar.

Emergency Medical Services were called and he was taken to hospital for treatment by ambulance. Although he sustained serious facial injuries, they are believed to be non-life-threatening and the man has since been discharged.

Anyone with information, especially anyone who may have witnessed the assault taking place, is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.