Man claims gun possession was ‘exceptional’

Gun recovered by the RCIPS 17 October 2021

(CNS): Adwen Anthony Simpson (37) from George town has admitted having a .38 revolver loaded with four rounds of ammunition hidden under the car seat when he was stopped by police last October on Shedden Road. Appearing in Grand Court Friday, Simpson pleaded guilty to having the gun and ammunition but his attorney told the court that there were “exceptional circumstances” in the case, as he asked for an adjournment for the sentencing.

The minimum sentence for possessing an unlicensed firearm in Cayman, even when there is no evidence the gun was used in a crime, is seven years following a guilty plea, ten for those convicted after trial. Only in exceptional circumstances can the court deviate from that minimum sentence imposed by the legislators and that has happened only a handful of times since the law was imposed more than a decade ago.

Simpson, who is not known to the criminal justice system, has not yet said what the circumstances are that led him to have the small black and silver gun with him when police stopped his vehicle in what appeared to be a targetted operation in the very early hours of Sunday, 19 October.

He is currently in custody on remand and is now expected to be sentenced on 25 March.