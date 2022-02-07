Man claims gun possession was ‘exceptional’
(CNS): Adwen Anthony Simpson (37) from George town has admitted having a .38 revolver loaded with four rounds of ammunition hidden under the car seat when he was stopped by police last October on Shedden Road. Appearing in Grand Court Friday, Simpson pleaded guilty to having the gun and ammunition but his attorney told the court that there were “exceptional circumstances” in the case, as he asked for an adjournment for the sentencing.
The minimum sentence for possessing an unlicensed firearm in Cayman, even when there is no evidence the gun was used in a crime, is seven years following a guilty plea, ten for those convicted after trial. Only in exceptional circumstances can the court deviate from that minimum sentence imposed by the legislators and that has happened only a handful of times since the law was imposed more than a decade ago.
Simpson, who is not known to the criminal justice system, has not yet said what the circumstances are that led him to have the small black and silver gun with him when police stopped his vehicle in what appeared to be a targetted operation in the very early hours of Sunday, 19 October.
He is currently in custody on remand and is now expected to be sentenced on 25 March.
..here were “exceptional circumstances” in the case…
How about exceptional circumstances in the Madison woman case???? Or it is all forgotten and nobody lost sleep over their “rightful” decision?
“A Madison woman who received national attention after being charged in the Cayman Islands with having a gun in her luggage [Her lost luggage was sent to port by Delta Airlines] died by suicide when she learned prosecutors intended to put her on trial a second time.’… She faced 10 years in prison. Her case became one of the highest profile brought by Cayman authorities against American tourists caught with guns or ammunition, often as they left the tiny island nation [SHE WAS NOT CAUGHT WITH THE GUN by the way].
Cayman jury couldn’t reach a verdict when she was tried in absentia. After the mistrial, crown prosecutors said they intended to seek her extradition to the Cayman Islands”
No spit Sherlock
Simpson should also be charged with every ballistics crime associated back to that weapon, including cold cases, and muggings. We need to raise the stakes for this “just holding for a friend” gambit.