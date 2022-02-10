Man charged over assault on jogger

(CNS): A 26-year-old man from George Town who was arrested last month in relation to an attack on a female jogger on South Sound Road has been charged with assault ABH. The woman was grabbed by the suspect, who was on a bicycle, as she ran along the road at around 6:30am on 3 January. She fought him off and managed to get away and call for assistance, but was injured when the man pulled her into the bushes. The man appeared in court Wednesday and was granted bail with conditions until 1 March.